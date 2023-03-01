NOTE FROM JOHN HALLEY: We have a special guest columnist for our Throwback Thursday story. Brad Harter read my column on the building of Tom Jenkins Dam and formation of Burr Oak Lake. This prompted HIM to recall a real life story involving World War II, the Nazis, and captured a two-man chain saw.
Harter, worked at Hocking College starting in 1968. Among his many accomplishments, he started a forestry museum that later became Robbins Crossing. The story is epic and has taken two weeks to tell.
PART ONE OF STORY CAN BE FOUND HERE:
Chainsaws had been invented in Europe in the early 1920’s, but they were not gaining acceptance because they were big, heavy, cumbersome and very difficult to keep running.
For those reasons’ timber was still be cut with crosscut saws and axes. A German company, established in 1926 by Andreas Stihl, first produced an electric chainsaw but without electricity, this chainsaw had no use in the woods. Three years later, in 1929 the Stihl company produced their first gasoline powered chainsaw.
In 1937 Andreas Stihl made a trip to North America with five of these new gasoline powered chain saws. Traveling the country and demonstrating these saws from the back of a rented car created a lot of interest which ended up in Andreas selling all five saws to the Mall Tool Company of Chicago.
Their plan was to use these saws to pattern their own version of an American- made two-man chainsaw which they put into production by 1940.
Andreas returned home to Germany with plenty of orders for his new saw, only to find his country ready to invade Poland and begin what would become World War II!
It is believed that these five saws were the only Stihl chainsaws to find their way into the United States until 1957, with one, very important exception!
John and Bob Mingus were from Glouster and they were in the timber and sawmill business in their hometown region before WW II broke out. When the war broke out, and the U.S. became involved after the attack on Pearl Harbor, both John and Bob enlisted, like so many other thousands of young men from that “greatest of all generations.”
John’s enlistment was denied because he had lost an eye in an earlier sawmill accident. Bob enlistment had him soon shipped out to Germany, where he found himself in some of the biggest battles of the war.
This is where Bob Mingus, fighting for our country in Germany, comes into the story!
By 1943 Andreas Stihl had made enormous improvements in his gasoline powered two-man chainsaws! They were much lighter than earlier models, having an aluminum cylinder with a hardened chromium surface. With diecast structural parts and much improved dependable motors, these chainsaws became standard issue for the German Army. Not only could the Germans cut down trees extremely fast for the movement of their own tanks, they could also cut down trees blocking the forward progress of the Allied Tanks.
When Bob’s division captured a German unit, they found themselves in the possession of one of these new, KS 43 Stihl chainsaws. Bob had never seen a chainsaw in his life but after seeing this chainsaw; so fast, so lightweight and so dependable, Bob arranged to purchase this saw. Considered contraband, Bob set about the challenge of how to get this newly captured chainsaw disassembled and shipped back home to his brother John.
The story goes, as told to me by John, that he first received a letter from Bob, telling him that he would soon be receiving a “special kind of axe” John had no idea what that meant!
A couple months later a box arrived with a bunch of steel parts inside. In the box were clear drawings and detailed instructions on how to put this “special kind of axe” together and how to make it run! It was also the very first chainsaw John had ever seen. Once John had accomplished the task of putting this chainsaw together, it was fueled up and started with very little trouble.
A year later, in 1944, bombing destroyed the Stihl Factory bringing an end to the German company’s chainsaw production. It would not be, until after the war in 1948, that the factory could be rebuilt and chainsaw production resume.
But that one lone chainsaw, that KS 43 Stihl, had made its way to southeast Ohio, and that chainsaw would play a very important role in clearing the timber in the area that would become known as Burr Oak Lake.
With the war over and Bob returning home, the Mingus Brothers once again found themselves in the timber business in the area around Glouster.
In those days, sawmills were moved into the woods to be closer to the timber. The reason for this was that timber was still be skidded with horses and oxen. By sawing close to the timber source, skidding distance was minimized and only the lumber had to be trucked away. These on-site woods mills can be seen in the pictures accompanying this story, one of which is the mill owned and operated by the Mingus Brothers.
Once the plans were finalized for what would be built and called Burr Oak Lake, the first thing that needed to be done was to get all the timber cut and cleared so that a dam could be built and the cleared area could be flooded become the lake as we know it today.
While the Mingus operation was not the only one involved in this large-scale clearing operation, the Mingus operation had a major advantage by having the one and only KS 43 Stihl chainsaw in existence in this country. Their unmatched ability to supply their mill producing more lumber than those still using the old crosscut saws, set the Mingus operation above all others.
With parts unavailable, keeping the saw running was somewhat of a challenge, but local machinists were up to the task and parts were made with the saw losing very few days in the woods!
It is safe to say that the Mingus, captured contraband German KS 43 chainsaw, probably cut the lions share of the trees in that area that we now know as Burr Oak Lake.
Would those trees have been cut and cleared for what is now Burr Oak Lake anyway, without the use of this confiscated saw? It’s safe to say that certainly; the lake would be there, just as it is today; but it probably would not have happened as easily or maybe even as fast without this saw!
What is most interesting is that this lone Stihl Chainsaw, possibly the only Stihl chainsaw to be put into use in this country until 1957, played a major role is lumber industry around the Glouster area.
In life, it is often interesting how a fluke set of circumstances and events leads to the uncovering of this kind of history lesson!
Had that early forestry graduate not taken that job with Scott Paper Company in Maine; had those early forestry classes at Hocking College not traveled to that region in Maine and visited the Lumberman’s Museum; had that visit not been the stimulus to start the Ohio/Hocking Forestry Museum on campus: had the Mingus Brothers not been willing to donate their unique chainsaw to the college and to share in the history of how that saw arrived in this country; then very few people would have ever known just how much of that timber, in this Burr Oak region, was removed by a confiscated German chainsaw taken during WWII!
