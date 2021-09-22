“It was a best of times, it was the worst of times”. This Charles Dickens quote might apply to the goings on in Athens County in 1932, except there has been no documentation on “the best of times”.
The coalminers in Chauncey went on strike against The Manhattan Coal Company when the management told the workers that their wages were to be reduced. There was violence, revenge, and lawlessness in Athens County that could be compared to the Wild West in America 50 years earlier. Some called it The Great Hocking Valley Strike of 1932.
The Athens Messenger had article after article documenting the dynamiting of the miners’ homes and property. On May 25, 1932, the home of miner, Delbert Riley, was destroyed by fire. The following month, on June 12, Henry Hutchinson’s car was dynamited. Miners were the victims in most of these assaults and acts of destructions.
They did not just sit back and take the abuse. The miner protesters became involved in their own acts of lawlessness and destruction. On Aug. 4, the Manhattan Coal Company Store was dynamited. Apparently dynamite was available to many during this time. On July 12, the New York Central Railroad Bridge at Chauncey was destroyed by protesters using dynamite.
The destruction of railroad property brought in the Ohio National Guard. Soon, the name of the game was: Angry protesters, verses the National Guard. At one point there was a shoot out between snipers and the Guard, one person was killed.
In the meantime, there was a typhoid fever out break in Carbon Hill. And if that were not enough, there was a record-breaking heat wave in Athens County. The United Mine Workers of America members worried about scabs (strikebreakers) coming in to take their jobs. Yes, it was a rough summer for many in Athens County.
Order had to be restored to the county. Sheriff Wayne Wingett wanted that more than anyone. He made very many arrests, but in many cases witnesses were threatened and intimidated and would not testify. At some point during the summer, a vigilance committee was formed in the county. They made a full-page statement explaining their intentions and ending with the message: “ PEACE and HARMONY must and shall prevail. Athens County citizens will not tolerate the racketeer element”. The formation of the Vigilance Committee of Athens County was hardily approved by General Frank Henderson of the National Guard.
Acts of violence continued throughout the summer, but eventually tapered off. Management and the union reached an agreement. The strike was over September 14, 1932. On the surface, things were back to normal, but resentment and bitterness still remained. As with many tragedies, time and hard work brings relief to the weary.
If anyone has any memories or comments about The Great Hocking Valley Strike of 1932, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
