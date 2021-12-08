Pictured here is an amazing book. It’s the Athens City Directory (1946). This hardbound book is something like a telephone book but a whole lot more.
Apparently, privacy wasn’t a big issue in the mid 1940s. If someone would want to know the name of that loud neighbor across the street, they would simply turn to the Directory of Householders (Including a complete street and avenue guide) section of this book. Look for the address of your noisy neighbor and you will find his name. (Example: Lou Abraham) If you want to find out what he does for a living, turn to the Alphabetical List of Names section. After thumbing through a few pages of this Directory you know your noisy neighbor is Lou Abraham who is the manager at Pastime Pool Room at 22 West Union Street.
In this book, there are many abbreviations to indicate occupation, first names or other words that are just too long. For example: “ Carman- Ottie Mrs. lndrs, Athens State Hosp R 12 Stella Av.”, means Mrs. Ottie Carman is a laundress at Athens State Hospital. She lives at 12 Stella Avenue in Athens.
So now, when you read “Johnson-Neva Mrs. cake icer, Rauch’s Bakery, r4 Elliott”, you will know what it means.
Some of the big employers at this time, as seen evident in this book, were Athens State Hospital, Ohio University, and Sheltering Arms Hospital.
There were ads on almost every page of this book. These ads ran across the top of each page and along the verticle border of each page as well. Some examples include: “A Complete Department Store, ZENNER’S 15 N. Court” and “NYE CHEVROLET CO. Your Chevrolet and Oldsmobile Dealer- 85 N. Court St.” and “The F.J. Beasley Co. …White Loaf Flour, Beaco Quality Feeds… Buyers of Wheat and Corn.” Oh, here is a good one. “HULL FOSTER JR. Furs, Hides, Roots, Scrap Materials- So. Depot St. Estab. 1872.” Even the Athens Messenger had a full-page ad with a picture of the Messenger building at 43 West Union Street (Where Lasher Hall is now).
Now let’s take a walk down an Athens street as found in this edition of the Athens Directory. The first block of West Union Street contained a bustling group of businesses at this time. Here are a few selected stores: Shamel Watch Repair, Union Bus Station, McPherson Shoe Repair, Ohio Billiard Parlor, the Quick Cut-Rate Drug Store, Farley Dry Cleaning, Kroger Grocery, and a special hats off to the longevity of the Union Grill at 18 West Union. This list could go on and on.
The Athens City Directory is like a time capsule, a year frozen in time. Buildings, homes, businesses, personal occupations, and just plain people are all contained in 255 yellowing pages.It is interesting to note, that 75 years ago, Athens was alive and well.
If you live within the city limits of Athens and your house was built before 1946 and you would like to find who lived in your house in 1946, I may be able to help you. Send me your street address via email and I will try to email you a photo of the page containing your address, if listed.
We’re not nosey. We are just history buffs. Send to John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
