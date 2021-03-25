There is one thing that Don Campbell has never been and that’s bored. He has been an administrator, a resident examiner, a postmaster, a farmer, an auditor, a representative, and even a chairman once or twice. This sort of life will keep anyone from being bored.
Campbell came to Jacksonville with his family when he was 6 years old. He graduated from Jacksonville High School and then attended Ohio University, which was interrupted by World War I, thanks to the nationwide draft that included college students. These men, including Campbell, were part of the Student Army Training Corps. They were full-time soldiers with a variety of duties, one such happened to be guard duty.
A pair of soldiers would march up and down Court Street carrying military rifles with no bullets. Campbell was still in the training corps on Armistice Day. He remembers that is may have been the end of the war but his strict, by the book, commanding officer would not let the young soldiers celebrate in a loud rambunctious way. Instead they had to stand at attention and listen to a long dry speech by a local politician. But the community of Athens celebrated the end of the war with a parade, the ringing of church bells, and a big bonfire on the hill above the Armory, (called North Hill at this time).
In the 1950s Campbell was elected to three terms as Athens County’s representative to the General Assembly. He had an interesting job as administrator at Athens State Hospital, now The Ridges, during the early 1960s. This was a time when there were a lot of changes in the mental healthcare world.
Another big deal was when Campbell served as chairman of the board of the Ohio Commission on Aging. He was chairman when this group developed the Golden Buckeye Card, which offers a wide variety of discounts for senior citizens.
More can be written on Mr. Campbell’s service to his community, but we are running out of room. The photo shows Don Campbell, his wife, Virginia, and his dog, Inky in front of their home in Guysville. If anyone can recall any memories of Don Campbell, please drop me an email. I will add it to my file. John Halley: jhalley@athensmessenger.com
