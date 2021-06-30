Nineteen seventy-four had been a rough year for Ohio University president Claude Sowle. There were student riots and endless protests on campus. A student coalition made a number of demands that were considered unworkable and unreasonable by the Faculty Senate and others. When a plot was discovered to kidnap members of the Sowle family, the O.U. president resigned.
At this point O.U. was without a leader. It takes a long time to select a university president. In the meantime, things were spiraling out of control. O.U. needed an interim president. Any volunteers? To say the least, it wasn’t a job that people were standing in line to accept.
But Dr. Harry Crewson felt like he was the man for the job. He was a World War II veteran. He had been an instructor at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, and (maybe the most stressful of all) had been a junior high school teacher. He was no newcomer to the campus scene with 25 years of teaching economics.
He was president of Athens City Council for years and was a county commissioner when this job opportunity came a long. He was very familiar Ohio University and how students operate. He was in a leadership role with city government, so he knew how to make executive decisions. And as exhibited by his longstanding commitment to the area, he apparently loved Athens and Ohio University.
President Crewson lays it on the line with straight talk in his first official statement as Ohio University president. Speaking to O.U. students in light of the recent irrational behavior, he writes: “Just as you must meet certain academic standards, you must meet the standards of conduct established by the university. We will expect responsible citizenship and mature behavior . . .”
In keeping with a university’s purpose as an exchange of ideas, Crewson adds: “ . . . to a free and uninhibited interchange of ideas and thought . . . I say ‘right on.’ [However] to intolerance, intimidation, and conduct which is inimical to a university, I say, ‘no way . . .” These messages seemed to have gotten across with the bulk of students.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s there was an annual event at O.U. known as the “spring riots.” Some called it “spring disturbance,” but it was riots. But during Crewson’s year in office and years after, there were no “spring riots.” Right in the beginning of his tenure as president, Crewson gained support from many faculty and Athens leading citizens.
For some reason, Crewson thought that he was going to have a little rest after his time as O.U. president. His plan was to simply go back to his econ professor job, but opportunity came knocking and he had to answer the knock. In 1976, it was off to Malaysia for the professor and his wife, Martha, for a teaching assignment, where he headed a master’s degree program in economic education at the MARA Institute of Technology. “It seems there is no ruts and routines for me,” Crewson noted after announcing this new assignment.
Throughout the years, Harry Crewson has put himself in a position of leadership to better the world around him. This world may be in a foreign country or at a university, or in a junior high school classroom.
Thanks, Harry, for stepping up to the plate and your years of leadership.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Dr. Harry Crewson, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files.John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.