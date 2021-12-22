During this season of reflection and gift giving, I wanted to dedicate an article to someone who during their lifetime unselfishly and generously gave of themselves to enhance the lives in Athens County and southeastern Ohio. An individual who exemplified this lifetime of service generosity was G. Kenner Bush, Jr. and the Bush family.
Through the tributes of two individuals, who exemplify these attributes of service and who — in their own way — have emulated the community outreach of Kenner Bush are Jack Freck, past director of the Athens County Department of Human Services and currently senior executive in residence of the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service, and Tom O”Grady, director emeritus of the Southeast Ohio Historical Center.
For 32 years, Kenner was publisher of the Athens Messenger, owned for 102 years by the Bush family. One of Kenner’s most enduring contributions to southeastern Ohio, and a legacy he will long be remembered for, was his recognition that development of a vibrant and sustainable economic base for southeastern Ohio was directly related to an integrated highway system. Serving on the Highway Users Committee of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Council for 22 years, Kenner advocated completion of the Appalachian Highway, which now intersects southern Ohio. Kenner also promoted improvements to Routes 33 and 35, which found fruition as a result of his and others’s efforts.
Kenner also carried an enlightened insight and understanding of issues that impacted the social, educational and historic fabric of southeastern Ohio. Kenner, as did Margene, feared that there was a growing economic disparity, not only in southeastern Ohio, but nationally. Kenner and Margene also observed an absence of alternative educational opportunities for area high school graduates.
Kenner, as did his grandfather and father, held a passion for the region’s history and its relevance to today, which his family preserved though various ancillary publications by The Athens Messenger. These publications, and the paper itself, are the most valuable existing repository of the written history of Athens, Athens County and southeastern Ohio.
Kenner and Margene intuitively identified a tumores growth within the nation, and evidenced in southern Ohio, that they felt threatened to tear democracy asunder. Kenner turned to the person he knew who would give him an understanding of the peril he believed to be real — Jack Freck, then director of the Department of Human Services.
“Kenner Bush was one of our community’s most outstanding citizens. I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with him on an issue very dear to my heart, poverty. Late in 1988 I got a phone call from Kenner asking me to have lunch with him. I was surprised to say the least,” said Freck. “He was a Republican whose newspaper was not exactly cheerleading for my advocacy for more generous welfare benefits. When we sat down, he said he had been following my efforts for many years and admitted that he had not been a fan. He said he wanted to learn more about poverty in Athens County. When I asked why now, he said something that has changed everything about the way I saw the issue. He said he was ‘worried that the gap between the have and have nots was growing so big that we were at risk of losing our democracy.’
Kenner asked what his newspaper could do to help. I told him the most helpful thing he could do would be honest, objective reporting about the lives of poor people. He followed through. The Athens Messenger assigned each of its reporters to do a story about some aspect of life for poor families. They did poverty policy stories from a variety of perspectives. Starting on Jan. 1, 1989, they ran these articles every Sunday for three months. They then printed a special edition of the paper with all these articles and sent it out to elected officials throughout the state. While we did not always agree on policy matters, we continued this dialogue for many years. He showed me that it was more important to share respect than opinions. He was very smart and deeply concerned about the wellbeing of our community. He was a very honorable man. I miss our conversations.”
In 1997 on the tenth anniversary of the Athens School District’s J.Warren McClure Foundation, Kenner and Margene approached the school district and, within the framework of the Foundation, established the Bush Opportunity Scholarship Fund. At the time, the two categories of scholarship and student academic assistance provided by the Foundation were College Scholarship and Achievement Awards and Educational Challenges Fund.
Quoting from the Foundation’s online school site, Kenner and Margene recognizing that, “... the community has real need for men and women trained for meaningful careers in technical, electronic, building, and services fields vital to the well-being of every town” identified a “need to encourage and recognize the talents of Athens Students whose interests and capabilities are in non-academic careers.” Bush’s initial endowment has over the years been augmented by donor contributions and a yearly scholarship is awarded to a deserving Athens High School graduate.
Another of Kenners enduring legacies will be his continuation of the over 100 year historical documentation of southeastern Ohio by The Athens Messenger. This historical bequest is recognized by Tom O’Grady, director emeritus of the Southeast Ohio Historical Center, who met with Kenner on a number of occasions to discuss this invaluable body of historical preservation.
“The Athens Messenger has been reporting the history of Southeast Ohio for over a hundred years with local reporters in offices in Gallipolis, McArthur, Middleport, Logan, Nelsonville, Glouster and other small towns throughout the region,” wrote O’Grady. “Reporters sent in stories of the people and events of the day and are now a part of the historic record in the region. The Messenger created jobs for writers, circulation drivers and paper delivery boys throughout the region as well as those who ran the presses, sold the ads and ran the operation in Athens.
Fred Bush compiled and published maps, stories and photos of Athens County for the 1905 Atlas to celebrate the first 100 years of Athens County. In the 1950s, Charles Harris, a Messenger reporter, published the Harris History, a compilation of stories of Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Gallia and Vinton counties as well as Mason County, West Virginia. John Halley continues this tradition by shining a light into the recesses of our area’s history and writing of his unveilings in his weekly Throwback Thursday column.
When Fred Bush built the new Athens Messenger building on West Union Street in Athens in 1929, he died unexpectedly at age 64. His son, Gordon K. Bush, took over the operation of the newspaper, and he too died at age 64 in 1965. G. Kenner Bush, his son and the last member of the family to take over the publication of the Messenger, chose to retire at age 64. He spent the next couple of decades as a photographer and philanthropist, helping advance the youth and the heritage of southeast Ohio.”
Kenner, like so many of his generation, understood the meaning of service. Service was to be given unselfishly, without expectation of anything in return; service was to be given to spotlight the recipient; service was to be given without expectation of acknowledgment; service was to be given to promote the advancement of the community and to help others.
This column’s strokes only paint a small portion of the canvas of Kenner’s lifetime of giving. G. Kenner Bush, Jr. was an individual about whom it can be said, “he made a difference.” His life was a life well lived.
William Walker
Athens
