At a very young age, Harry Dalton fought his first fire. There was a fire near his home on East State Street. The burning building at 117 East State Street was a private residence, now it’s a fraternity house. Back then in the early 1900s, the only fire fighting force was a hook and ladder wagon manned by volunteer firefighters.
For some reason, the volunteer men sent Harry to the roof of this burning building with an ax and a bucket of water. The youngster was successful at chopping a hole in the roof and putting out the fire. From this moment on Harry Dalton had fire-fighting fever and spent more than fifty years with the Athens Fire Department.
He started as a volunteer and eventually became Athens City Fire Marshal. Harry saw a lot of changes and a lot of fires in this time. He was there at the big First Methodist Church fire on College Street in the mid 1950s. There were other fires at the Athens Brick Company on Stimson Avenue and a tannery fire on Mill Street. He was there in the old days, when the fire wagon was hauled by fire fighters themselves and later when horses pulled the wagons. Then the fire wagon was replaced by a fire truck. Harry’s career in coming to the rescue wasn’t limited to Athens fires.
In 1913, Athens County was hit by an incredible flood, causing much damage and loss of life. Many homes in lowland areas were destroyed and washed downstream. Harry was working as a linesman for the Bell Telephone Company at this time. He was working in Nelsonville when he heard that a flood was on its way and the river was coming up fast. He called his wife in Athens with the flood warning. His house was near the Hocking River. His wife noted that the river looked normal. But the next morning, his house and all its belongings were gone. Later that day, Harry made sure his wife was safe and then went back to work for the telephone company. It was important to have telephone communications intact during this emergency.
Harry’s crew started their repair marathon in Lancaster, then to Gallipolis and Portsmouth. Everywhere they went, they left a line of communication behind them. They worked with little sleep and little shelter. They would sometimes find canned goods in flooded and abandoned country stores. They would pass through impassable muddy roads, sometimes with the help of a farmer and his team of mules.
They worked for days in wet clothes with one goal in mind: Opening the lines of communications. They must be opened to arrange much needed rescue help from around the state. When they reached Ironton they found that the town square had burned and the telephone wires were gone. There was no way to call for help. Soon, Harry and his Bell Telephone crew restored communications and help was on its way from Columbus.
The 1913 flood in Ohio took hundreds of lives and left more 100,000 homeless. Very many Ohioans, like Harry, performed many heroic acts during this disaster and eventually brought Ohio back to normal.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Harry, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.