John Galbreath spent his professional career building skyscrapers and other important buildings around the world. He owned the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team when they beat the New York Yankees to win the 1960 World Series.
There’s more. In 1967, Galbreath’s racehorse, Proud Clarion, won the Kentucky Derby. The odds were 9 to 1.
He was a busy man, but he always made time for his Alma Mater, Ohio University. In 1958, he donated the Helen Mauck Galbreath Chapel to OU in honor of his first wife. Helen, an OU alum, died in 1946. Galbreath Chapel sits on the College Green. In 1955, he married Dorothy Bryan Firestone, of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company family. He felt the need for a first class motor hotel in Athens, so he saw to it that the Ohio University Inn was built in 1964. John also found time to serve on the University’s Board of Trustees for 27 years.
John Galbreath was born in 1897 in Pickaway County, Ohio. He played sports in high school and attended Ohio University in 1916. He was class president as a freshman and later was a member of the varsity baseball team. After graduation, he began a career in real estate. Things were going well until the Depression hit. In 1930, he was broke and had to start all over. Galbreath bought and refurbished old company towns. He was one of the first developers to do so and it worked out well for him.
At one point, he bought the entire town of McDonald Ohio with its 275 run down houses. He refurbished them and sold them to the former renters. There was not much money to be made in these ventures, but Galbreath was quoted as saying: “The idea is to do something constructive for the people. I’ve never had a greater pleasure than sitting across a table from a man and handing him a document that says his home is his own”.
Another extreme example of refurbishing happened in Climax, Colorado. He didn’t like the location of the little town, so he moved over 200 homes and ten apartment buildings 13 miles down a mountain road to a better location. He revamped the buildings and sold them back to the original tenants.
Later, Galbreath started building office buildings and later again skyscrapers. He has changed the look of many cities in America, including Columbus, Pittsburgh, and New York City. Remember this man, next time you stroll by Galbreath Chapel on the College Green.
If anyone has any memories or comments about John Galbreath, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.