He was a bomber pilot. He was a Harvard man. And he was an Athens boy. Joseph Gill was his name, (we will call him Joe).
A fella had to be pretty smart to get into Harvard University in 1938 and even smarter to become a doctor of law at Harvard Law School. But Joe didn’t stop his education there. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, (More on that later. Stay tuned, it’s very exciting.) then back to Harvard to obtain a master of law degree. So we can conclude that Joe was a smart ambitious young man. That is why he became top Assistant Attorney General of Ohio under Attorney General, C. William O’Neill. O’Neill later became governor of Ohio in 1957.
Joe was involved in several bank cases in 1954 for the state that saved Ohio 15 million dollars in revenue. Saving millions of dollars may seem very exciting to accountants of the state of Ohio, but following Joe’s war career may be exciting for everyone else.
“REPORT JOSEPH GILL IS MISSING IN ACTION” read the headlines in the Athens Messenger, January 4, 1945. The hometown community and the hometown newspaper had been keeping track of the doings of Joe since the beginning of the war. At the tender age of 27, he was a captain in the United States Army Air Force and a pilot of a Liberator bomber. He had flown more than 29 combat missions. The mission of the Fifteenth Air Force in southern Italy, to which Joe belonged, was to destroy gasoline production plants, enemy aircraft factories and transportation systems. They would fly out of their home base, cross the Adriatic Sea, drop bombs on their target, and then back home.
On a good day, the group of planes would come home in one piece. On a bad day, some planes would come back heavily damaged and some planes wouldn’t come back at all. On one such “bad day”, the plane Captain Gill was flying, on a mission in Wiener-Neustadt, was hit behind enemy lines. The Liberator lost an engine to antiaircraft fire. The plane kept losing altitude as it crossed two enemy countries. Finally the craft limped back to the base in Italy and crash-landed.
The pilot and crew were uninjured, but the plane was beyond repair. Later they counted 450 bullet holes in the bomber. The B-24 Liberator was a heavy plane and it carried a heavy bomb load. It flew at lower altitudes than other bombers. This made it vulnerable to antiaircraft fire.
Now we will continue the “missing in action” story. This event happen after the Wiener-Neustadt calamity. On a mission over Yugoslavia, Joe’s plane was once again hit and crippled by enemy fire. His only option was to bail out. Joe’s father, in Athens, was informed of his son’s disappearance. After eleven days of waiting, he received a telegram saying his son was okay and back on duty. He had somehow made his way back to Italy.
Following Joe’s war career has a certain level of excitement. But receiving a telegram saying that your loved one is missing in action is the type of excitement we can all do without. I’ll bet Joe’s dad preferred the excitement of Joe saving the taxpayers of Ohio 15 million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.