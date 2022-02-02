May 7, 1964 was a big day for Athens, Ohio. That’s the day we got a visit from the sitting president of the United States.
President Lyndon Johnson was touring the country to promote his “War on Poverty” program. He stopped at many of the poverty-stricken areas in the country. And, of course, southeast Ohio was on the list. As a matter of fact, his stop in Athens was the most important stop of the tour. This is where Johnson gave his most important and complete speech about his plan to rectify poverty in America.
The traveling press corps and all the major television news networks were hanging on every word of the speech, ready to tell the world. WOUB-TV provided live coverage of the event. Associated Press reporters and photographers rushed over to the Athens Messenger, which was located on West Union Street, to process and transmit stories and photos to the national wire services.
This was a unique time for LBJ and the Johnson Administration. It had been six months since he became president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In this time, Johnson had developed the “War on Poverty” and the popular federal insured student loan program. This was before the escalation of the Vietnam War, the “Summer of Riots” in 1965 and college student protests.
But in 1964, LBJ had wide spread approval. So, in Athens, he was greeted with cheers and applause. Much prep work took place for days before the president’s arrival. There were test runs to land helicopters on the football field at Peden Stadium and meetings with Secret Service attaches and local police. Court Street businesses were to be closed during the parade. Students and others started to gather on the College Green at 4:30 a.m. to obtain a good spot for the main event at the West Portico. They would have arrived sooner, but the Secret Service agents kicked them out.
The schedule of the presidential visit started with the president’s helicopter landing at Peden Stadium. His 20-year daughter, Lynda Bird, accompanied Johnson on this trip to Athens. At the stadium, there were greetings from local political people and photo-ops. Then on to the crowded parade from Richland Avenue to Court Street. It seems that every high school marching band in southeast Ohio wanted to get in on the act. As many as 14 high school bands played during the parade, including bands from Gallipolis, Nelsonville, and Glouster. At the main event, where Johnson gave has “War on Poverty” speech at the West Portico of Memorial Auditorium. It was estimated that 15,000 people crowded in the College Green to hear the speech. Finally, it was back to the helicopter for departure.
All this hullabaloo, including helicopters, Secret Service agents, a parade of multi marching bands, special nation-wide media coverage, a presidential speech, and tens of thousands of people coming and going, all took place within a two hour period as Johnson moved on to his next destination. That’s life in the fast lane.
If anyone has any memories or comments about the LBJ visit of 1964, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
