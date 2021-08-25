The sign is gone. The tree is gone, but the story of Lair’s Corner still remains. In the Millfield area of Athens County there is Liar's Corner Road. On this road is the actual corner called Liar's Corner. There is never-ending speculation as to how that corner got its name.
One story goes: Several old men would gather daily at a house on this corner. They would tell wild stories, gamble and drink moonshine till the wee hours of the night. They were loud and would sometimes fight. This dissipated lifestyle went on for years. Until one day, out of a blue sky came a bolt of lightning, killing all the men and burning the house to the ground. All that was left was this damaged tree. By the way, if you don’t believe this story (and you shouldn’t), maybe you can think of a better one.
