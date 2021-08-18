O.O. McIntyre started his newspaper career as a writer on the Gallipolis Journal, in the river town of Gallipolis, Ohio in 1902.
He made a few stops along the way, but found his home away from home in New York City in 1912. As he viewed for the first time, this booming metropolis, with its streetcars and avenues crowded with people in a hurry, he knew he had found his element. Later, when he recalled this moment, he declared it was “life’s thrilling moment.”
This Ohio boy loved New York and New York returned the affection. In a few short years, he established a daily column, called “New York, Day by Day.” This was a daily report about the goings on in The Big Apple. A typical item in his column would mention an encounter with Teddy Roosevelt at a restaurant, as the former president would spin yarns with his show business friends. Or such tid-bits as; “Joseph P. Kennedy takes one of his nine children to the matinee every Saturday….”
O.O.’s column differed from gossip columnists. He never intentionally wrote anything hurtful. The public liked the ‘down home’ flavor in his writing style, his humor, and his brush with famous personalities of the time. They liked him so much, that O.O. McIntyre became the most successful columnist in America earning more than $200,000 a year (and that’s Depression Era dollars). Today, that equates to over three million.
His column ran in more than 500 newspapers with a readership of 15,000,000. “New York, Day by Day” was not just about the goings on in New York. O.O. would often write about his memories of Gallipolis. He would write about the band concert on the public square.
He would even write about people back home and mention them by name.“It was a gathering that would seem incongruous in the jazz age; Pappy Pitrat, the old French scholar, with his heavy cane and cape; Miss Eliza Sanns, a delicate bit of lavender and old lace; Colonel Creuzet with his snow white shock of hair; Mr. Hutchinson, the hardware merchant, who wore stiff white shirts on weekdays; C.D. Kerr, the druggist, whom Editor Sibley called the best dressed man in town.”
As a result of publishing such a Gallipolis centered article, the whole nation would get a taste of this small Ohio River town, including Colonel Creuzet’s snow white shock of hair. O.O. talked about going back home to Ohio, but it never happened. O.O.
McIntyre had a wife, and a grand and patient wife she was. He met his future wife, Maybelle Hope Small, in Gallipolis when they were both six. He noted to a friend while watching Maybelle skip rope, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.” And they did marry in 1908. The great columnist depended on his wife in the creative process of writing. As a matter of fact, Mrs. McIntyre had to be present in the apartment where the couple ived while O.O. was doing his writing. The writing process ended methodically around 5:00 p.m. everyday. Then she was free to do whatever she liked.
It may seem odd the McIntyre insisted on his wife’s presence to do his writing, but there were a lot of things about this man that were odd. As a matter of fact, the “O.O.” in his name stands for “Oscar Odd.” Keep in mind, that he was a very talented writer. And writers and artists sometimes have peculiar habits. Even more peculiar, is that some of these odd habits didn’t go with his chosen profession. For example, he didn’t like to talk on the phone. He didn’t like to go out in public. He was a silent, remote, and private person. The most odd thing of all is that despite all these phobias, he was the most successful column writer of his time.
O.O. was an introvert. Maybelle was an extrovert. She really showed her love for people after the death of her husband in 1938, when she became a world traveler. She enjoyed traveling to France and other European countries. She spent her summers in Gallipolis in her beautiful mansion, “Gatewood.” This was the same stately mansion she and O.O. admired when they were little kids. Maybelle was Gallipolis’s very own celebrity. She was quite the social butterfly and could be seen cruising down 2nd Avenue nestled in the back of her chauffeur driven Rolls-Royce.
If anyone has any memories or comments about O.O. and Maybelle McIntyre, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
