Kids loved her and followed her everywhere she went. In turn, she loved the kids right back. Irene Olson (everyone called her Oley) had a great love and concern for children.
In 1926, she noticed that there was not a lot to do for young girls in Athens. So she started a Girl Scout troop. This one troop grew into 27 troops in the area by 1952. With the help of the local Rotary Club, Camp Rotan was established under her leadership in 1933.
She was married to Thor Olsen, who was the wrestling coach at Ohio University. When you have a husband named Thor, you are kind of obligated to be somewhat athletic. But Oley wasn’t ‘somewhat’ athletic, she was very athletic. She was a physical education teacher at Athens City Schools and at the old Saint Paul School on Kern Street in Athens. She learned to swim at a late age and enjoyed it so much that she wanted everyone to learn to swim at an early age. She taught her Girl Scouts to swim and later taught the public. Many remember Oley as a swimming instructor at the old Crystal Pool (where the Athens Station Apartments are now). She was still giving swimming lessons at age 80.
Oley was loved by children and grown ups alike. The Athens community held a huge celebration for her 80th birthday in 1974. The party began at Camp Rotan.
It was there, Athens Mayor Donald Barrett handed her the key to the city and proclaimed to Oley, “You are the type of citizen desperately needed all across the country.”
Later the party moved to the Athens Country Club for lunch and then on to the city pool for a free swim. Oley Olson’s winning smile and her love for kids made her a valuable asset to Athens and should be well remembered. If anyone has any memories or comments about Oley Olson, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
