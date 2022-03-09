Dr. Paul Kendall was a biographer in a big way. He spent years traveling the world to gather information for his many celebrated biographies. He even wrote a book on “The Art of Biography.” His book entitled, “Richard III”, about the 15th century King of England, made quite an impact on the literary world as it contradicted the image of the same king long established by the great playwright, William Shakespeare.
Kendall started teaching at Ohio University in 1937. He was a member of OU’s English faculty. He was known for scholarly research and was rewarded for his hard work with fellowships that afforded him the time and money to do more scholarly research. He won fellowships from the Ford Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation and many more. Dr. Kendall received money to visit France and England. He was not there to see the sights, but to spend many hours in darkened libraries thumbing through dusty old text. That’s what biographers do.
England in the mid 15th century was long ago and far away. The great majority of the world couldn’t care less about the inner workings of the British royalty of that time. But there were a few who very much cared and Dr. Paul Kendall, of Ohio University was one of them. There are many documents on the subject of Richard III that were written at the time. The bulk of this information is housed in England. So Dr. Kendall packed his bags along with his wife and kids and ventured across the pond to spend many months in deep research. The result of his investigation paints a more factually accurate picture of Richard III, when compared to Shakespeare’s depiction of Richard as a moral and physical monster.
Kendall received wide recognition for his biography of Richard III at the time of publication, 1955. But from as recently as 2009, we still have such enthusiastic reviewer comments as this: “Possibly one of the best, if not the standard work, of biography of Richard III. Far from the twisted caricature of Shakespeare or even the propaganda of the Tudors (desperate to legitimize their Regicide), Richard of Gloucester is a man driven by loyalty and obligation. He is not the perfect and kind king some tried to re-invent him as, but he is far more human than the monster of the Bard*.”
In the biography business, one successful book leads to more research on the next biography. Some of his other books include: “Warwick, the Kingmaker”, “The Yorkist Age”, and “History of the Land Wars.” Some books came easy while others took forever to write. Kendall spent 13 years gathering information for his biography about the French king, Louis XI. The book was entitled, “Louis XI, The Universal Spider.” There was no time to rest on his laurels for Dr. Kendall.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Dr. Paul Kendall or Richard III, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
* ‘The Bard of Avon’, a title given to William Shakespeare, who was born and raised in Stratford-upon-Avon, in recognition of his stature as the unofficial national poet of England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.