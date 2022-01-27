Putting together a jigsaw puzzle is a great way to enjoyably pass the time with family and friends. Piecing together little cutout bits of cardboard to produce one big picture is actually good for your brain. The process enhances your eye coordination and improves your memory. It has something to do with the brain being in an “alpha state.” Many people, who are overworked and stressed out with paperwork, often take a break and spend time with a jigsaw puzzle. This act lowers heart rate and blood pressure and decreases stress level. After a while of puzzling, the stressed out individual will go back to his job refreshed and alert.
Jigsaw puzzles come in many shapes and sizes. Some are for kids with only a few pieces. Others have thousands of pieces. These are made for the more advanced puzzler. There is even an 18,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that sells for $500. This one is made for the insane puzzler with nothing but time on their hands.
Jigsaw puzzling was brought to the next level starting in 1982. Athens, Ohio was the host city for the American Publishing National Jigsaw Puzzle Championships. Yes, this was a national competition right here in our little southeast Ohio burg. The action took place at the Dairy Barn Arts Center. Later, much of the competition was held at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
There, the basketball court was packed with tables containing puzzle pieces and puzzlers hovering over the tables scrambling to finish their puzzle in the quickest time. There were contests for the individual competitors and doubles competition. Sometimes, the husband and wife teams would result in friction, as one would get in each other’s way or one person might have put a puzzle piece in the wrong pile. But tempers never flared too much because this was a public event with an audience in the stands.
Remember what was said in the first paragraph about how working jigsaw puzzles decreases stress levels and lowers your blood pressure? Well, throw those statements out the door. Competitive puzzling is a stressful endeavor.
As competitions go, competitive puzzling may not be the most exciting sport around. It’s not a contact sport. There are no field goals or extra points. Spectators are just watching their friend or relative hang over a puzzle table hoping he or she will finish first. Players will say that it’s more about fun than the prize money. But in 1987, here in Athens, there was $13,000 in prize money.
Between competitions, there was a carnival-like atmosphere, with venders and much chatter between puzzlers about their favorite pastime. Many out-of-town visitors stayed at the Ohio University Inn. At the inn, there would be parties for puzzlers and even after-hours parties to the wee hours of the night.
While not competing, the mood was fun, but the actual contest was serious. Hallmark was the sponsor of this national event. The Hallmark company produces puzzles as well as greeting cards. They manufactured puzzles especially for this competition. A security guard was on hand as puzzles were being packaged in Lawrence, Kansas. This precaution was to prevent someone from stealing a puzzle for nefarious purposes. One year, the puzzles were parachuted in to Athens so as to get the puzzles to the contest on time. Other years, the puzzles were kept in a bank vault until competition time.
Some called it the highest level of jigsaw competition. Some were in it for fun, others were out to win. The event was covered by national television and People Magazine. One of the photos shows a man hovering over his collection of puzzle pieces while wearing 1980s tube socks and his short shorts. They were popular at the time. The other photo shows a large group of puzzlers doing their thing at OU’s Convo.
If anyone has any memories or comments about this jigsaw competition, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes.
