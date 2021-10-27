Rev. Fred Luchs was a popular man in Athens, when he was the pastor at First Presbyterian Church from 1937 to 1951. His congregation tripled during his time in Athens. He was popular with the youth in his community. They called him Uncle Fred.
In 1953, he was voted one of 100 outstanding American preachers by a ministers’ poll. He was rated as one of the ten best speakers in America by the International Speakers Network. But at the same time, things weren’t always easy for Luchs.
Throughout his career, there were controversial moments and some sorrowful moments in the pastor’s life. For years, he was accused of being a communist because he once let a socialist candidate for president speak to a group of people in his backyard. He would comment to these accusers: “Why in the hell would a minister be a communist when the first thing they do when they come to power is to wipe out the clergy”.
In the 1960s, Luchs was told that he had Parkinson Disease. He showed few, if any symptoms. Later he was called to be the interim pastor at one of the largest Presbyterian churches in the Midwest. This was a big deal and a great opportunity for the ambitious minister. Word came from the Presbyterian committee, that he would NOT be confirmed. It was later found out the reason for the denial was that he had Parkinson Disease. This rejection agonized the pastor and he fell in to depression for a number of months. But for a man whose greatest task on Earth is to preach, he found a way to continue his preaching.
Fred Luchs was born in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania. He went to a number of seminaries, including Chicago Theological Seminary. He started his ministry in Athens in 1937. Being as ambitious as a squirrel in the fall, Luchs gave lectures all across the country and overseas.
While in Athens, the pastor adopted four children. He and his wife, Evelyn, planned to adopt one child, but as not to break up a family, they adopted a girl and her three brothers. Later he served in churches in Rochester, New York, Evanston, Illinois, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. The reverend published his memoirs in 1988, entitled: “If I Had Never Been Born.” He and his wife moved back to Athens in the late 1960s to a house in Wonder Hills.
This final quote may reveal one of Rev. Fred Luchs’ secrets of success. “My life has been God-directed. I have average abilities, but I worked like a dog and God helped me out.” If anyone has any memories or comments about Rev. Fred Luchs, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
