Of course there is the Marvel Comics, “Iron Man”, but Athens County has its own super hero. A book titled “Hocking Valley Iron Man” was written in 1962 about the life and times of Rev. Gilbert B. Courtney.
The pastor was born in Beaumont and made his home in Chauncey. He was a dedicated and trusted pastor to several churches starting in the 1930’s through the 1950s. His ministry included churches in Orbiston, Greens Run, Trimble, Taylor Ridge, Millfield, and Chauncey.
On top of this, Courtney had a full time night shift job as a telegraph operator for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Often he would get home late from a day of preaching, have a late meal with his wife at 10:00 p.m., get a half hour of sleep, then off to work for the railroad.
Courtney had other monikers. He was called “Gilbert, the Arbitrator” and “Producer of Harmony”.
During the 1930s, there was often trouble involving coal mine workers and management. In many cases individuals on both sides of an issue were members of Gilbert’s church. He was called to arbitrate in many tense situations. Both parties loved and trusted the pastor, so in more cases than not, harmony would prevail. There were also disruptions due to changes in school districts. Courtney would again be there with his words of wisdom, producing a calming effect.
If Marvel’s Ironman had the power to make peace from chaos and to arbitrate instead of agitate, perhaps he wouldn’t need his high tech armored suits to fight with super villains. Courtney saved the day as an ambassador of peace in turbulent times and many enjoyed a better life because of him.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Rev. Gilbert Courtney, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
