In 1924, Lloyd Evans graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary. That same month, he took a job as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Nelsonville. That same month, he married his sweetheart, Elizabeth Reese. It was a busy month, but the next 55 years for Reverend Evans in the same church in the same town were busy too.
Evans was raised in Paulding County in northwestern Ohio. When he moved to Nelsonville, the town was bustling. The area had lots of jobs in mining and brickmaking. Remnants of the old Hocking Canal were still in sight.
Evans was not the type of minister that sticks around his church and attends only to his flock. He was the type to venture out in the community. One of his first projects outside of the church was to start a vacation Bible school for the miners’ kids and church services in the mining camps in the area. There were many mining centers in those days with forgotten names such as Meeker Run, Pittsburg Hollow, and Orbistor. Many miners and their families didn’t get to town often, so the reverend went to them. During the mine strikes in the 1930s, tensions between labor and management were high and often strikers had no money for food. Evans was able to supply relief for striker’s families. He collected money from area businesses and individuals. Often the hated mine management would secretly give money to aid strikers’ families.
In 1930, the Millfield Mine Disaster was another dire time for area coal miners. There was a giant explosion in Sunday Creek Coal Mine #6. Much of the mine collapsed killing 82 men. Just after the collapse, many rescue workers and families of the miners gathered at the mine site working and waiting. Reverend Evans was headed toward the disaster when he stopped at a Chauncey restaurant and ordered $200 worth of sandwiches and coffee for waiting families and workers. (In 1930, $200 would buy a lot of sandwiches.) Later, he would conduct funeral services for some the victims.
With Evans help, Nelsonville was able to receive a good chunk of federal money during the depression. Some of this money was used to pay workers to fill in the old Hocking Canal in Nelsonville. The project employed 440 men for almost two years. The former canal is now Canal Street.
At the time when Mount St. Mary Hospital was being considered to be in operation in Nelsonville, there was much anti-Catholic sentiment among the leaders of the community and the clergy. This was to be a Catholic run hospital and some didn’t want that. Reverend Evans used his influence to change peoples’ minds and the hospital became a reality. Evans received a special award from the Diocese of Steubenville for his work for the hospital and better understanding.
Other civic accomplishments for Evans include his helping to organize Athena Brick Company to establish Hocking Technical College for Nelsonville. And here is one more achievement, he was involved in the opening of the Wm. Brooks Shoe Company.
Reverend Evans died at the ripe old age of 89. It is easy to conclude that Nelsonville would not have been the same if Lloyd Evans had not established his roots here.
If you Nelsonville folks have any memories or comments about Reverend Evans, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.