In 1906, an Athens, Ohio couple discovered a wonderful package on their front doorstep. It was a baby, a very, very young Ruby Mercer. Much later, a famous vocal teacher discovered Ruby’s beautiful clear soprano voice while she was working in Hawaii. The latter discovery led to a life in music with a special emphasis on opera for the Athens girl.
Growing up in Athens, Ruby was surrounded by music from an early age. Her father was the conductor of the local male chorus. Ruby attended Athens High School where she studied journalism under George Starr Lasher, founder of the School of Journalism at Ohio University. While at OU, she spent some time as a student reporter at The Athens Messenger. This writing skill would come in handy alter in life.
After graduating from OU in 1927, she took a job in Hawaii as a teacher in a private school. She was happy in her work and would often sing while working. This is when she was “discovered” by Eleanor Hazzard Peacock, a renowned British vocal teacher. Ms. Peacock agreed to teach Ruby vocal skills while she was in Hawaii. This was the beginning of many years of tutelage from the most important people in the business of opera. This happened not because of good luck but because every experienced teacher saw something in the voice and personality of Ruby Mercer that was worth pursuing.
Ruby’s formal music education started at Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, where she was a standout student. Later, she received a scholarship from Juilliard School in New York City. It seems, she was everyone’s favorite student. She was fresh, young and enthusiastic. It was during these years Ruby developed poise and mannerism, as well as voice training, which were essential for a career in opera. Even as a student she sang formally at opera events whenever she could. In 1936, she was the winner of the coveted Naumberg National Competition.
At an early age, Ruby Mercer reached the pinnacle of success for any American opera singer. She played in starring roles at the Metropolitan Opera for two seasons. When the general manager of the Met, Edward Johnson, first heard Ruby sing, he was very impressed. He noted that her trill on high D was the most thrilling thing he had heard since Lily Pons interpolated a high G at the end of her aria during her performance of Lucia. That’s opera talk for, “I like your singing very much.”
From the Metropolitan, she obtained a contract with MGM and she also performed in several Broadway shows. Ruby was a very popular and in demand young singer. While she was working at Radio City Music Hall, she performed six to eight shows a day. She was burning the candle at both ends. During this time, she auditioned once again for the Metropolitan Opera. This time, she didn’t make the grade. Her voice was out of practice for the precise art of opera. Although Ruby was hurt by the rejection, she picked herself back up and moved on in a big way to other exciting avenues.
Radio was Ruby’s next adventure. One of her several successful radio shows was entitled, “Mr. and Mrs. Opera.” Her husband at the time was a radio announcer and a musician. This show and other shows Ruby hosted consisted of conversations about opera and music that also featured her singing. She moved to Canada in 1958 and started the magazine “Opera Canada” a few years later. She was an editor there for 30 years and also founded the Canadian Children’s Opera Chorus.
During her entire career in music, Ruby never forgot Athens and Ohio University. She returned to her hometown several times to sing at Memorial Auditorium. Whenever she came home, she enjoyed socializing with members of local music clubs and college kids. She was so popular that the girls from Pi Beta Phi sorority made her an honorary member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.