In 1964, the Nimbus Weather Satellite project was in its infancy. The satellite’s mission was to collect important meteorological data as it orbited the earth every one and a half hours. This was an experimental NASA project. And who was the man in charge of this noteworthy project? It was, Athens boy, Russell D. Smith.
Russell grew up in Athens, Ohio. He received his ROTC commission with Ohio University in 1956. While on active duty with the military, Lieutenant Russell was engaged in field-testing and design of long-range detection systems. Later he became an instructor in electrical engineering at OU.
In 1960, Lt. Russell was named commanding officer of our local Ohio National Guard battery. He received his master’s degree from Ohio University in electrical engineering. This background and experience made for Russell’s next big move as an engineer at the Goddard Flight Center in 1962.
After five years of planning, the Nimbus Weather Satellite was launched in 1964 at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The 830-pound Nimbus was manufactured by RCA Astrospace and launched by a Thor-Agena rocket. The satellite stayed in orbit collecting data and sending it down to earth for ten years. The probe returned to the earth in 1974.
In the pictures, we see Russell in his military days and Russell’s 5-year-old daughter, Keely as she stands on the famous Nimbus Satellite. Let’s hope she didn’t break anything.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Russell Smith, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
