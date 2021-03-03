In April 1987, Steven Newman made headlines as he finished his four-year trip around the world on foot. Yes, he walked around the world, hence his handle “Worldwalker.” He accomplished this feat, and according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was the first to do it. He traveled across five continents and 20 countries with a backpack named “Clinger” and a pair of Rocky Boots.
The sights he saw were tremendous and the people he met were, by and large, friendly and generous. Steven noted, “Not only is the world a wonderful place, it was a kind place. Love, kindness and compassion still dominate in the world.”
So the world is a kind and loving place, aye? Not so fast. Let’s review some of the scarier events that happened during Steven Newman’s trip around the world. He was attacked by robbers in Thailand. They had machetes. He fought back with a golf umbrella. In Turkey, he was arrested, put in jail, and escaped (this sounds like a good movie plot). In Britain and in Australia, he was beaten for being an American.
Steven was able to get out of every jam that came his way. Was it because of his quick thinking? His charm? Or was it just plain luck? Maybe it was a combination of all three.
Mother nature took a big bite out of our world traveler also. There was a flash flood in Australia. In Algeria there were attacks by wild boars (he had to spend the night in a tree). Flea attacks proved to be very bothersome. But, in the overall picture, the positives outweighed the negatives in a big way.
Steven said the reason for the trip was to meet people. And meet people, he did. It was estimated that he met 73,000 people on his four-year journey. Throughout his trip, people wanted to meet Steven. A tall, red haired, smiling American was a real oddity for most of the people he met. In India a crowd of around 7,000 curious people gathered in one place just to see him. In France, a small French lady noticed a small U.S. flag Newman had attached to his backpack. She excitedly ran up to him and presented to him, a candy bar. Further investigation revealed that the act was in memory of the day the Yanks liberated her town from the Nazis during World War II. During this liberation, an American G.I. gave her a candy bar. She symbolically returned the favor. Sometimes he was welcomed by the village mayor and treated as a guest of honor.
Steven set a rule for himself to refrain from staying in traditional lodgings a traveler might use. Instead he camped out in the woods or fields or under bridges. Very often, he would stay with people who would invite him to their homes. This was his goal. He wanted to meet as many people as possible and find out how they lived. The rewards were many.
He had enough stories about his visits to fill a book. As a matter of fact, Steven has written several books, the popular one being “Worldwalk” (1989). He has written for many magazines and newspapers about his adventures. Steven Newman is a 1976 journalism graduate of Ohio University, which certainly helped him out in his writings.
After graduation, he spent a few years as a newspaper reporter and uranium prospector in Wyoming. It was during this time that he saved money and made plans for his big trip. The following months after completing his trek, Steven was leading the hectic life of a public celebrity. He would jet to California to do talk shows, then back to New York for more TV and radio spots. He would give speeches and accept awards. At one point, four different publishers were negotiating a book deal. This really wasn’t Steven’s forte, but he was enough of a businessman to know this was the time to make a financial impact from his adventure. But in real life, he was more in his element eating beans from the can and sleeping under bridges.
The Worldwalker made a sweet deal with the Wm. Brooks Shoe Company with its headquarters in Nelsonville. He signed a three-year contract to market Rocky Boots. Later, he was asked to put his hiking boots back on and hike across Japan to promote Brooks Shoe Company boots.
“There are good people to be found everywhere.”
“The thing I’ve learned is that love and family are most important.” These two quotes from the Worldwalker, Steven Newman sum up the culmination of his trip around the world. And with a first hand revelation like this, it was worth the effort.
If anyone has any comments or memories of the Worldwalker, please drop me an email. I will add it to my notes. John Halley: jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.