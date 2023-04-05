“Don’t tear down that barn.”
That was a direct order from Ohio Governor James Rhodes to the director of mental health in 1977. The barn in question is the current Dairy Barn Art Center on Dairy Lane in Athens.
At that time in 1977, the dilapidated barn had been vacant since 1968. But the building still had a certain splendor, at least in the eyes of Athens resident, Harriet Anderson. She saw the building with classic architecture and three cupolas as a possible art center, where artists could display and produce art. She asked her husband, Ora Anderson, to talk to his friend, Governor Rhodes, about stopping the plans for demolition and purchasing the property and the barn.
A call was made and the rest is history.
“It was real simple how we got the building.” Ora Anderson recalls, “My wife put her foot to my back and shoved. She told me to go see (Governor) Jim Rhodes.” The barn was built in 1914 for the Athens Asylum. Residents would help run the dairy operation as part of their “activity therapy.” At the same time, the dairy would supply milk and other products to the asylum. Things went well for many years.
Under the leadership of herdsman Harry Jones and later Homer Gall Sr. the Athens State Hospital Dairy Barn became a leader in animal husbandry. They produced world champion cows and record milk production. In 1940, a calf was born from an artificially inseminated cow. This was a big deal at the time. All this while, the clients at the state hospital played a big part in maintaining the dairy. As time went on, various laws were enacted that kept mentally ill patients from working at the barn and other places. Production dwindled and soon the dairy closed in 1968. In 1977, Ora and Harriet Anderson stepped in and saved the day and saved the barn.
A number of organizations were started at this time to help with the long process of restoring the building and starting an art center. The Hocking Valley Arts Council and Citizen Task Force were formed to get the ball rolling to get money to improve the neglected structure. Money was raised by different events, campaigns, and private donations. The Build a Better Barn campaign was an early fund raising event. The O’Bleness Foundation and the Athens Foundation came into the act with generous donations to the barn.
As the money came in and improvements were made, the newly established Dairy Barn Southeastern Ohio Cultural Art Center was able to host shows and events. The Dairy Barn became the home for the world famous Quilt National show. Hosting the National Jigsaw Puzzle Championships was another big feather in the cap of the Dairy Barn. The annual Barn Raisin’ festival in the 1980s featured craftsman demonstrations, food and music during the two-day festival. Music was a major draw at this event with popular local musicians such as JD Hutchison and nationally known musicians such as John Hartford and Jonathan Edwards. The early years of the Dairy Barn were quite exciting and successful under the guidance of director Pam Parker. Pam was a driving force that helped get things started and kept them on track for the first ten years.
Today, the Dairy Barn (called the Dairy Barn Art Center) is very active with lots of members and many volunteers. The shows and events continue in a big way. Recently the Women of Appalachia Project filled the barn with exciting art and Quilt National ’23 will open in May. The outside picture of the barn was taken in 1983. It’s easy to imagine cows running around the interior in the second picture.
If anyone has any memories or comments about the early days of the Dairy Barn, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
