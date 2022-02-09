“It’s all in the water,” so say many connoisseurs of moonshine whiskey. And the water in southeast Ohio, especially the Hocking Hills, is just right for brewing “mountain dew”. “Moonshine” is a high-proof liquor made from grain and sugar. Up until recently, it was illegal to produce.
But, years and years ago, those who wanted a little alcohol in their lives had to make it themselves. Some made beer. Others made wine. But those who wanted a bigger kick made moonshine. This brew became very popular during the 1920s and 30s. During Prohibition, moonshine from southeast Ohio became very sought after.
As a matter of fact, gangsters from Chicago came to Hocking Hills and New Straitsville to get the higher quality liquor that could be found in “moonshine”. Again, local moonshiners insisted that it was the quality of the water that made the difference in the quality of their brew. Those who drank at speakeasies in Chicago and other big cities weren’t satisfied with bathtub gin and other cheap versions of alcohol, so it was worth it for the saloonkeepers to travel to here for the good stuff.
At the same time that these inter-state business transactions were taking place, there was another group of people who were trying their best to stop this enterprise from happening. This liquor making and selling business was completely illegal. It was a federal crime to boot and was a constant battle between the authorities and moonshiners. On this subject, let me quote George Jones from his hit song from 1959.
“Well, the G-men, T-men, revenuers too
Searchin’ for the place where he made his brew
They were lookin’ tryin’ to book him
But my pappy kept on cookin’
Whshhhoooh… white lightnin’”
Life was difficult for the brewer. He usually had his brewing operation way back in the hills. The telltale smoke from the still often revealed its location. The job of hauling equipment and ingredients back and forth to the sight was backbreaking. Buying large amounts of sugar caused suspicion. And there was always the fear of a revenuer was lurking behind you. Being a moonshine brewer was a dangerous profession, but some couldn’t think of doing anything but making shine.
One such brewer lived near Glouster. His name was Casey Jones. Now this Casey Jones wasn’t the railroader of legend. But this Glouster, Casey Jones, may be some sort of legend in moonshine circles. He perfected the art of making high quality moonshine leading to his arrest in 1969. Casey started his moonshine brewing in 1919 at 16-years-old. He went to federal prison on moonshining charges four times before this last charge.
Earlier that summer of 1969, the local authorities got wind there was some high quality moonshine going around. They immediately suspected Casey Jones, because he was known for his superior brew. They caught up with him as he was hauling a big whiskey barrel though the woods on the way to the still. He was 66 at the time of his arrest. Casey was relaxed and talkative as the authorities took an ax to the still. He knew several agents from a similar raid five years before. At one point, all worked stopped as everyone listened to Casey as he told stories of his moonshining past.
The picture shows a still located in a cave in the Hocking Hills area. Moonshining days are not forgotten in southeast Ohio. Starting back in 1971, New Straitsville started their annual Moonshine Festival. This event celebrates the history and making of moonshine. This year the festival begins May 27th.
If anyone has any memories or comments about moonshine, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley, jhalley@athensmessenger.com
