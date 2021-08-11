In August 1948, a group of paperboys and their chaperones traveled from Athens Ohio to the Big Apple. They had worked hard delivering the Athens Messenger everyday and now they got their reward. The group stopped by Rockefeller Center for a photo with New York City looming in background.
One would wonder, who delivered the newspapers while they were on their trip? If a paperboy was eleven in 1948, he would be 84 today.
If anyone has any memories or comments about these paperboys, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
