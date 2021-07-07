Don’t think for one minute that “sweet old lady” is a trite moniker. Not every elderly lady can pull this off. There are those ladies who are crotchety and grumpy. Others are independent and feisty.
Old ladies can be whatever they want, but sweet and charming might be the best bet for a fun way to go though life. Violet Dalton lived 105 years. She was the sweetest little old lady who has ever waited at a bus stop. (I guess it’s okay to call her old because she was probably near 100 years of age when she frequented our local bus system). Always with a smile and a good word, she would travel around town by bus, attracting smiles and greetings from everyone she saw.
Few student photographers could resist photographing this charming lady sitting on the stoop of the Presbyterian Church on Court Street waiting for a bus. She was always happy to oblige the young shutterbugs.
Violet was born in Cleveland, but soon made her way to Athens. She graduated from Athens High School in1925 and from Ohio University in 1929. She was a teacher at the Dunbar School in Fairmont, West Virginia. This was a school for black students, the only one in the area. She was baptized at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Athens and later converted to Catholicism. She attended Saint Paul Church in Athens.
On January 1st 2000, she rang with great gusto a giant cowbell to bring in the new millennium, having gathered with other celebrants from her church to mark the occasion. She was 92 at the time. She brought a smile to others wherever she went and often sang lovely classic popular songs from the 1930s and 1940s while riding the bus. I
n the 1990s, she enjoyed a concert of ‘her kind of music’ by the Local Girls. We all miss her cheery smile and welcoming presence. Violet was a light on the road of life. If anyone has any memories or comments about Violet Dalton, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
