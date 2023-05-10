History buffs and tombstone researchers of Athens applaud the name W.E. Peters.
Although Mr. Peters was born way back in 1857, he still has an ongoing impact for many in this area. He is mostly noted for his books, including “Legal History of Ohio University, “Ohio Lands” and “Land Areas.”
Mr. Peters was an authority on land titles.
He had a terrific work ethic, which included tedious research into long forgotten documents, especially about area land titles. This sounds like the most boring subject that anyone could pursue. But somehow, Mr. Peters’ amazing thirst for knowledge made this boring subject exciting and interesting.
Here are some examples. “Sherman Brewster, (who is) buried in old Torch Cemetery, in Sec. 10, Town 5, Range 11, died in 1868, was of the eighth generation from William Brewster of the Mayflower 1620. While Alice Brewster, wife of C.G. Nye, buried in the new Torch Cemetery in Sec. 11, who died in 1927 was of the ninth generation.”
“Many years ago, a man dug in the rain, a grave in the Snowden Cemetery in Sec. 24, Town 8, Range 14 in which it was impossible to place the body of the deceased intended to be buried there, because of high water. In doing so, he caught cold, died, and was himself buried in the grave.”
Mr. Peters had a certain style to his technical writing that other historians and technical writers enjoyed and sometimes tried to imitate. His books were popular, not just locally, but throughout the U.S. and internationally.
He once received an order in 1928 for his book, “Land Areas” from a trading corporation in Moscow, Soviet Russia.
Here is another little ditty from the collection of ditties from Mr. Peters. In the really early days of Athens and Ohio University, the university owned a big part of Court Street.
The O.U. Board of Trustees would rent the property south of the Athens County Courthouse to the Athens County Commissioners. The annual fee for that property in 1811 was “a single grain of barley.” This generous rental agreement, by Ohio University, was short lived. In 1825, the rent of the same property was raised to three whole dollars a year!
Mr. Peters was born in Butler County. He graduated from Holbrook National Normal School, (a normal school meant a teachers’ college) and became a teacher. He taught school in Shelby County for a number of years.
At age 24, he became the division engineer in the construction of the railroad between Glouster and Armitage Crossing. He became a lawyer in 1891, specializing in real estate and corporation law. He kept an office on Court Street in the Cline building.
Mr. Peters would often be found documenting gravestones in local cemeteries. Many times, he would purchase, at his own expense, gravestones for unmarked graves and gravestones to replace those that had worn away through time.
This generous gentleman contributed much to the historical information about Athens County, Ohio. His books, maps, and stories will be a welcome reference source for years to come for historians as well as just plain folks.
Our local contemporary historian, Tom O’Grady, will present a unique portrayal of W.E. Peters, at the upcoming “Night at the Museum” scheduled for May20 at the Southeast Ohio History Center.
If anyone has any memories or comments about W.E. Peters, please drop me a note at the office or email me at jhalley@athensmessenger.com. I will add it to my notes.
