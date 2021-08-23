American folk singer-songwriter Todd Snider doesn’t like to put himself in a box. He never shackles himself to a music genre or stays in one place for too long.
However, there are places he comes back to and one of them is Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville where he will be performing music from his new album “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder” on Thursday, Aug. 26. The show starts at 8 p.m. with Aaron Lee Tasjan serving as the opening act.
Hailing from Oregon, Snider was discovered at the age of 26 while performing in Nashville and hasn’t looked back since.
In his 27 years of performing, Snider is rarely not touring, having performed internationally and in every state except Hawaii. He has been to London, Amsterdam, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Italy and Denmark.
His new album came to be over the pandemic lockdown with Snider performing all the instrumentals and vocals. He takes his inspiration from artists like Ramblin’ Jack Elliot and Jerry Jeff Walker. Many of his other inspirations, who Snider considered father figures, passed within the past year.
According to Snider, that loss inspired him during the creation of his latest album, although it might be difficult for the average listener to pick up on that.
“The thing that I was most surprised by was how if you listen to it, you wouldn’t think that the people making it were sad, “ said Snider. “I felt like we were so sad that it was like the music had to be this pep talk or like we were chanting ourselves out of a hole.”
Lockdown was the longest time since 1994 that Snider had stayed in one place longer than a month, with his time usually filled with a constantly busy touring schedule.
“I can’t remember the last time I sat still,” he said.
The travel is his favorite part of touring, Snider said. While getting clapped for and cheered on is fun, he explained that driving around staring out the large windows of a tour bus is a “real fun way to see the world.”
Even though he doesn’t stay anywhere for long, Snider does have a few spots where he extends his stays. Santa Cruz, California and Homer, Alaska — two completely different cities in vastly different climates — are his favorites for their natural beauty and people.
Snider makes friends at every location he performs with threads connecting him to each spot, making the whole country a backyard for him to explore.
Every day is unpredictable when touring cross country. One day you could see a bear eat a deer alongside the highway near Lake Tahoe and the next you could be escaping a flaming tour bus.
“There’s always something cooking on the road, ya know? And that’s why I like it,” Snider said. “I told my hero, Jerry Jeff (Walker), I just said ‘If the car door opens, just get in it.’ “
There still is one dream of his that’s been left unfulfilled and that is to go to college. Snider said he’d want to experience living in a dorm and hanging out in the quad while wearing patches on his elbows. In fact, if any country singers ever make a big hit with one of his songs, Snider confessed he’d take a few years off to study history and english.
Looking to the future, Snider doesn’t think he’ll truly ever stop touring.
“My hope is to stop talking at some point but I don’t know if I could emotionally afford to not tour,” he explained. “But someday I’d like to shut up or stop writing or stop talking and just let everybody else have a turn for once.”
