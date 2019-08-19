NELSONVILLE — Seven contestants sweated out a warm parade and a nerve-wracking crowning ceremony on Saturday evening.
In the end, New Lexington's Hannah Tolliver was crowned the 2019 Miss Parade of the Hills Queen. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Lacie and Mike Tolliver.
Joining her on the court is first runner-up Sophia Bailey of Glouster and second runner-up Alexis Sommers of Nelsonville. Bailey is the 16-year-old daughter of Sherri McDonald and William Bailey, and Sommers is the 16-year-old daughter of Maria and Neil Sommers.
Other contestants included Isabella Anderson, 17, of Carbon Hill; Averi Blosser, 18, of Shawnee; Karli Graham, 17, of Nelsonville, and Cassandra Trippier, 17, of Nelsonville.
Graham earned the Miss Congeniality award; Trippier won the Volunteer Award; and Sommers won the Formal Award.
