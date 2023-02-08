It is a majestic dam and the grounds are well manicured.
The Tom Jenkins Dam, just off of Route 13, between Glouster and Corning, Ohio, holds back the waters that form Burr Oak Lake. But long before the installation of the dam, there was trouble in those communities in northern Athens County; especially those communities along Sunday Creek.
There were big floods in 1907 and in 1913, resulting in millions of dollars in flood damage. When there was no flooding, often there were summer droughts. Sometimes water had to be hauled in to Glouster and other communities. The balance of too much and too little water was off kilter. The Sunday Creek Watershed Association and the Burr Oak Dam Association were formed to solve this big problem. There were surveys and studies on the problem and it was finally decided that a colossal dam and a reservoir would be the best solution. It was a big project.
The Army Corps of Engineers came up with plans and a price tag of $695,000 to make the dam and reservoir, which would become Burr Oak Lake. Federal, state, and local money was needed. That’s when U.S. Representative Tom Jenkins came on to the scene. He secured $400,000 from Federal funds. The rest of the money had to come from state and local funds. But there was a lot of red tape and problems with purchasing the land.
Then World War II came along and the federal government said, we have no money for dams, there is a war going on. Glouster and other Sunday Creek communities would have to put up with a little flooding as a sacrifice for the war effort. A few years after the war, construction began. There was lots of tree cutting and tons of dirt moving, but finally the project was completed in 1952. As a result, the reservoir supplied water to Glouster, Trimble, Jackksonville, Corning and other nearby communities.
The grand opening ceremonies were held on October 12, 1952. This event was a big deal. There were big shots from the Army Corps of Engineers, and Ohio Governor Frank Lausche was also there And they all made speeches. The best speech of all was made by the Guest of Honor, Thomas A. Jenkins. There was a Parade of School Bands, featuring eight high school bands in all. And finally, the Parade of Boats gathered at the dam end of the lake for the long awaited grand ceremony. Everything was going well with the dam and the lake, until the big flood of 1964.
There were rumors that the dam had broken and the communities, downstream were in danger. This rumor was untrue. The dam held up just fine and there was never any danger of cracking. As a matter of fact, the reservoir was filled to just 40% of the flood control capacity.
And we are especially proud to say that the Athens Messenger dispelled the false rumors in the paper the next day. The photos shows the dam as it was being constructed in 1949 and a group picture of (from left to right) Rep. Tom Jenkins, Mrs. W. H. Wakefield (president of Athens County Republican Women’s Club) and Ohio State Treasurer, Don Ebright.
If anyone has any memories or comments about the early days of the Tom Jenkins Dam, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
