The following Athens County students have been named to the Tri-County Career Center honor roll for the first quarter:
Alexander High School
Juniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49 GPA): Gracey Jarvis, Jordan Brown, Dakota Jewell, Hannah Jordan, Blain Pickett, Kensley Radcliff, Sindell Smith, Michael Wilson, Kaitlynn York; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Jacob Dille, Ethan Driggs, Daniel Evener, Jack Hillyer, Alannah Hunt, Brylee Jones*, Alexis Marks, Keaton Pack, Shawn Rosser, Madison Swart, Destiny Trout, Paula Van Wyk*, Cora Warner, Kaylee White.
Seniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49): Logan Colburn, Josh Dille, Michelle Hagler, Adam Hart, Chezney Lemaster, Michael Miller, Clara Radwany, Olivia Wycuff; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Jonathan Bruch, Gabrielle Garlock, Tegan Garnes, Malachi Holland, Daila Holley, Timothy Mace*, Isaiah Munn, William Pickett, Katelyn Preston, Jennifer Saddler, Gabriel Stitt, Thomas West, Zoe Wood*, Samantha Wooten.
Athens High School
Juniors — Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Dan Bellar, Intalan Campbell, Jonathan Chiki, Abigail Holley, Morgan Jaeck, Kayleigh Johnson, Devin Loew, Bryan Rutter, Gabriel Santiago-Flores*, Madison Sorrell*, Ashleigh Willison.
Seniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49): Asher Bellar, Brian Murillo, Hailey West; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Dallas Atkinson, Brandon Gwinn, Draven Miller, Bethany Murphy, Riley Russell, Sierra Spears, Blaise Tedrow.
Federal Hocking High School
Juniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49): Gaige Hart, Noah King, Jaden Leuschel, Glenn Osborne, Shilah Queen, Nathan Rupert. Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Will Buckley*, Alexis Cochran, Arykah Dunfee, Alicia Gould, Christopher Hicks*, Ashley Hill, Anthony Reichardt, Mitchell Roush*, Brittney Sisson, Kaylynn Skellett;
Seniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49): Dylan Campbell, Paige King, Raymond Maxwell, Vincent Theiss, Savannah Walker, Laiken Walters, Brianna Welch; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Jordan Cole, Chelsie Hogsett, Seth Koon, Christopher Reeder, Madison Reichardt*, Robert Rozell, Natalie Wilfong, Brianna Wolf.
Nelsonville-York High School
Juniors — Honor Roll (3.0–3.49): Breanna Edwards, Caitlyn Hall, Emily Heinlein, Joseph Keen, Kevin Lehman, Matthew Odenthal, Brody Riley, Adrianna Smith, Kristina Varner; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Hannah Britton, Jasmine Haynes, Dylan Mays, Jadyn Tedrow.
Seniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49): Joseph Edwards, Heather Glass, Hannah McClain, Chris Rebon, Albert Rutter, Colleen Sorrell; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Isabella Anderson, Nathan Byers, Travis Christman*, Clarissa Dye, Ethan Hall, Brady Jones, Kimberly Jones, Marissa Lenigar, Hayley Lyons, Belle Maikut, Drake McClain, Nathan Phillips, Christopher Tedrow.
Trimble High School
Juniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49): Mackenziegh Boyd, Sabrina Collins, Christopher Jones, Isaiah Jones, James Russell, Janessa Smith; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Megan Adkins, Katie Buchanan, Caitlyn Byers, Shannon Cinquepalmi, Luna Doster, Skyler Fellers, Julia Jordan, Autumn Shear, Christian Ward.
Seniors — Honor Roll (3.0-3.49): Brandon Arnold, Autumn Berry, Jasmine Jones, Jason Mesaros, Jasmine Richards, Darrell Williams, Daniel Wolf; Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-4.0): Sierra Brooks, Christopher Coleman, Zeen Misner, Mykayla Peterson*, Carla Stiers, Samantha Troiano, Mariah Ward, Jaycie Williams.
* denotes all As
