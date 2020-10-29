The following students earned a spot on the Honor Roll at Tri-County Career Center for the first term of the 2020-2021 school year. *Denotes the student achieved all A’s.
Alexander Honor Roll
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Heavenly Barnhart, Kaylynn Bowles, Xander Boyle, Michael Coen, Tyler Jackson, John Ritchie, Nathan Smart, Lena Warner, Dustin Waswick, Ayden Woods.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Tristian Boyd, Bryce Cline, Ciara Combs, Tiffany Estep*, Jenna Price.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Gracey Jarvis, Ethan Driggs, Daniel Evener, Destiny Odum, Madison Swart, Paula Van Wyk*, Ryan Wallace, Kelsey Whittaker.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Shaylee Barnes, Jacob Dille*, Jack Hillyer, Dakota Jewell*, Keaton Pack, Kensley Radcliff, Shawn Rosser*, Sindell Smith, Destiny Trout*, Kaylee White.
Athens Honor Roll – First Quarter
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Haylie Casteel, Kieara Drescher, Devin Keever, Elyas Kochis, Shiloh Montgomery, Gracie Peck.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Zander Cavett, Julia Guidry*, Gavin Haning*, Ryan Kline, Mason Michigan, Colton Reynolds, Jessica Roback, Johnathon Sams, Vermonica Warrener, Matthew Whiteman.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Hannah Britton, Abigail Holley, Morgan Jaeck,Robert Taylor, Ashleigh Willison.
Federal Hocking Honor Roll
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- McKilee Cremeans, Adam Criswell, Dylan Erwin, Clarissa Harvey, Lance Hickel, Jeremiah Jenne, Jordan Keffer, Justin Keffer, Sydney Martin, Kayson Maxwell, Jade Pierce.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Tabitha Adams, Sophia Carr, Zachary Deaney, Autumn Foley, Travis Lucas, Alana McKnight, Madison Miller, Savannah Mosher, Trevor Robertson*, Damian Robinson, Adrian Torres, Cody Wilfong.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Mackenzie Barnes, Alicia Gould, Noah King, Adam Laughlin.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Will Buckley*, Alexis Cochran, Arykah Dunfee*, Jazlyn Hall, Christopher Hicks, Ashley Hill*, Jaden Leuschel, Glenn Osborne, Mitchell Roush*, Brittney Sisson, Damian Snedden.
Logan Hocking Honor Roll
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Emilee Bennett, Ethan Burcham, Dylan Ebersbach, Kaylee England, Julie Ewing, Wyatt Huffines, Corey Hunter, Brendan Johnson, Hanah Olejniczak, Jeremy Patterson, Colton Russell, Andrew Short, McKenzie Tracey, Sashalyn Traugh, Dominic Underwood, Mackenzie Vickroy, Shailynn Williamson.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Mazie Ansel, Riley Anderson, Matthew Bailey, Madison Burns*, Rylee Campbell*, Immanuel Davis, Brandon Fisher*, Savannah Green, Genesis Hempker*, Victoria Kaneff, Dwight McGee, Riley Miller, Alexandra Neville, Alivia Nichols, Tara Sigafoose*, Kentin Taynor*, Serenity Triplett*, Sienna Tucker*, Madison Turner, Makayla Vermillion, Ariel Weber*, Delilah Weed, Hannah Yates.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Michael Bourne, Jordan Campbell, Jonah Green, Parker Hogue, Erica Keels, Zach McManaway, Raelynn Nixon, Gabriel Ogburn, Blake Parkinson.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Gregory Bailes, Chase Bourne*, Nashia Graham*, Aaron June, Austin Mathias, Aubrey Moore*, LeeLee Moore, Larryn Nye*, Cordell Poling, Dakota Rahm, Colton Roley, Dalton Smith, Montana Stringer, Lane Welker, Cambren Wenger*, Elyssa Wolfe, KourtneeMae Zaayer.
Miller Honor Roll
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Jace Agriesti, Trey Engle, Evan Grannon, Hunter Griffith, Cloe Shiplett, Brianna Wilson.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Isaiah Anderson, Shawn Dillinger, Chesney Hartberger*, Sydnie Hoskinson, Adam Mitchell*, Hannah Newsome*, Tyler Owen, DustiDawn Talbert*, Emily Youtsey.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Jerald Forgrave.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Nicole Bright, Elijah Chapman, Brooke Dillinger*, Talia Guisinger, Haylee Koon*, Brennan Moore*, Zachary Phillips, Lakyn Spergin.
Nelsonville York Honor Roll
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Haylie Bishop, Dominic Doak, Jordan Phillips, Sydne Rawlins, Paige Swope, Cassey Warren.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Shawn Adams*, Jessamin Blake, Loralye Davis, Alexis Green, McKenzee Mace, Jacob Reeder*, Hunter Riley, Cheyenna Shipley, Bryson Wallace, McKenzie Wallace*, Seth Warren.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Bayleigh Humphrey, Kevin Lehman, Danny Wallace, Christina Wheeler.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Micholin Fox, Caitlyn Hall, Jasmine Haynes, Joseph Keen, Dylan Mays, Jadyn Tedrow*.
New Lexington Honor Roll
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Austin Canter, Aaron Fiore, Nicole Garcia, Haidyn Hickenbottom, Lily Iser, Courtney Jones.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Cory Adkins, Mark Boyle, Hunter Craig, Sara Martindale, Abigail West*, Damian White, Dacotah Wyatt.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Chloe Stickdorn, Joshua Vasquez.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Jacob Dold, David Fox*, Gage Lee, Natalie Roush*.
Trimble Honor Roll
Juniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Kasey Bolyard, Allisyn Kennard, Alycia Nichols, Rayna Sayers, Braxton Shutts, Tyler Weber.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0):
- Cody Braglin, Chase Brooks, McKayla Spears.
Seniors
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49):
- Sabrina Brooks, Luna Doster, Skyler Fellers, Julia Jordan, James Russell, Autumn Shear, Christian Ward.
Principal's Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Megan Adkins, Caitlyn Byers*
