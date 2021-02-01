The following students earned a spot on the honor roll for the second term at Tri-County Career Center. *Denotes all As.

Alexander Honor Roll

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Kaylynn Bowles, Xander Boyle, Bryce Cline, Tyler Jackson, John Ritchie, Ayden Woods.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Tristian Boyd*, Jenna Price, Nathan Smart.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Ethan Driggs, Alannah Hunt, Destiny Odum, Sindell Smith, Paula Van Wyk, Cora Warner, Christina Wheeler, Kaitlynn York.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Shaylee Barnes, Jacob Dille, Daniel Evener, Dakota Jewell*, Keaton Pack, Kensley Radcliff, Shawn Rosser*, Madison Swart, Destiny Trout, Kaylee White.

Athens Honor Roll – First Quarter

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Shiloh Montgomery.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Zander Cavett, Kieara Drescher, Julia Guidry*, Mason Michigan, Colton Reynolds, Jessica Roback, Johnathon Sams, Matthew Whiteman.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Hannah Britton, Alexis Butcher, Anthony Klingenberg, Haylee Slack.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Dan Bellar, Intalan Campbell, Jonathan Chiki, Jonas DeLaPena, Evan Easton, Grace Emery*, Peyton Gail*, Emma Giles, Abigail Holley*, Morgan Jaeck, Kayleigh Johnson, Brylee Jones, Devin Loew, Gabriel Santiago-Flores, Madison Sorrell, Robert Taylor.

Federal Hocking Honor Roll

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Tabitha Adams, Nicole Allen, Gage Cain, McKilee Cremeans, Adam Criswell, Lance Hickel, Jeremiah Jenne, Sydney Martin, Savannah Mosher, Mikinzi Ollom, Joseph Osborne, Jade Pierce.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Zachary Deaney, Autumn Foley, Clarissa Harvey, Morgan Heskett, Justin Keffer, Travis Lucas, Alana McKnight*, Madison Miller, Trevor Robertson*, Damian Robinson,Cody Wilfong.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Jazlyn Hall, Glenn Osborne, Damian Snedden.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Will Buckley*, Alexis Cochran, Arykah Dunfee, Christopher Hicks*, Ashley Hill*, Noah King, Jaden Leuschel, Mitchell Roush, Brittney Sisson.

Logan Hocking Honor Roll

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Emilee Bennett, Dylan Ebersbach, Genesis Hempker, Corey Hunter, Wyatt Jordan, Mason Linton, Riley Miller, Hanah Olejniczak, Colton Russell, Makayla Vermillion, Ariel Weber, Delilah Weed.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Riley Anderson, Mazie Ansel, Madison Burns*, Rylee Campbell, Immanuel Davis, Julie Ewing, Brandon Fisher*, Savannah Green, Victoria Kaneff, Dwight McGee, Alexandra Neville, Alivia Nichols, Jeremy Patterson, Tara Sigafoose, Kentin Taynor, Serenity Triplett*, Sienna Tucker*, Madison Turner*, Dominic Underwood, Shailynn Williamson, Hannah Yates.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Chase Bourne, Jordan Green, Austin Mathias, Drew McGee, Zach McManaway, Blake Perry, Roni Phillips, Cordell Poling, Colton Roley, Dalton Smith.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Gregory Bailes, Nashia Graham*, Aaron June, Erica Keels, Aubrey Moore, LeeLee Moore, Larryn Nye*, Gabriel Ogburn, Jordan Saunders, Kylee Smith, Lane Welker, Cambren Wenger, Elyssa Wolfe, KourtneeMae Zaayer

Miller Honor Roll

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Isaiah Anderson, Trey Engle, Evan Grannon, Hunter Griffith, Sydnie Hoskinson, Tyler Owen.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Jace Agriesti, Shawn Dillinger, Shainna Greenich, Chesney Hartberger*, Adam Mitchell*, Hannah Newsome*, DustiDawn Talbert*, Brianna Wilson, Emily Youtsey.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): No students.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Nicole Bright, Brooke Dillinger*, Talia Guisinger, Haylee Koon*, Brennan Moore, Zachary Phillips*, Lakyn Spergin.

Nelsonville York Honor Roll

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Haylie Bishop, Dominic Doak, Shae McChristian, Sydne Rawlins, Hunter Riley.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Shawn Adams*, Jessamin Blake*, Loralye Davis, Alexis Green, McKenzee Mace, Jacob Reeder*, Bryson Wallace, McKenzie Wallace*, Seth Warren.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): No students.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Caitlyn Hall, Jasmine Haynes, Joseph Keen, Dylan Mays, Jadyn Tedrow*.

New Lexington Honor Roll

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Nicole Garcia.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Cory Adkins, Mark Boyle, Austin Canter, Sara Martindale, Dacotah Wyatt.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): No students.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): David Fox*, Natalie Roush, Chloe Stickdorn.

Trimble Honor Roll

Juniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Rebekah Dyla, Abbagail Johnson, Allisyn Kennard.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Cody Braglin, Chase Brooks, McKayla Spears.

Seniors

  • Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49): Megan Adkins, Sabrina Collins, Hunter Everett, Isaiah Jones, James Russell, Autumn Shear.
  • Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0): Caitlyn Byers*, Luna Doster, Skyler Fellers, Julia Jordan.


