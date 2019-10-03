LOGAN — The Tri-County Career Center's Construction Trades/Carpentry Program was recently recognized as the Outstanding Student Program at the Ohio School Board Association's Southeast Region Fall Conference, held Sept. 26 at Logan High School.
The annual award recognizes the top community business leader from nominations received throughout the region's 18 counties, representing 84 school districts.
This construction trades/carpentry program at Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville has been building houses in area communities since 1976. Tim Bail and Tom Harden now lead the program. Students begin the program their junior year by having a lab on site that teaches them the importance of measurements, how to operate hand tools, building principles and building materials.
During their senior year, students leave the Career Center and go out to a job site and build a custom home for individual homeowners. The Career Center's Electricity Program jumps in and students work with the homeowner and design the layout of the electrical needs of the home.
Students also work on the job site to rough end the wiring and then after the drywall, finish all the electrical needs for the completion of the house.
Over the course of a school year, students gain experience with flooring, framing, installing siding, roofing, finishing work, installing windows, assembling cabinets and placing countertops.
Others recognized from Tri-County Career Center included board member Bruce Notke as a veteran region executive committee member, and Laura Dukes as the 2019 Outstanding Treasurer.
