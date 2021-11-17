The Federal Hocking Farm 2 School Program and Tri-County Culinary Arts students conducted taste tests at Amesville Elementary this week.
Students at Amesville Elementary were involved in taste testing three new recipes developed and prepared by Tri-County students. Chef Katie Mosher and Farm 2 School Coordinator Lynne Genter organized the project.
Chef Mosher and seven culinary students arrived at the elementary at 10 a.m. to finish final steps and served each willing student samples of three new recipes. Unbeknownst to the elementary students each recipe contained a secret ingredient as each recipe incorporated butternut squash into the dish.
Squash for the experiment was donate by farmers in the Federal Hocking Foodshed. Tri-County would like to thank Bonnie and Glenn Lackey as well as Carol and Chuck Blythe.
Students tested new recipes for mac and cheese, rice and bean burritos and fall spice cookies.
Every taste tester completed a simple yes/no survey for each sample. The survey questions were:
- I liked the way it felt in my mouth
- I liked it
- I would eat this again
Once the results are tabulated the recipes with favorable feedback will be made again. Early results reveal that the cookies were a favorite!
