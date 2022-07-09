NELSONVILLE - Would you know what to do if you saw someone choking in a restaurant, or how to help someone who was experiencing severe chest pains?
Well, an upcoming class at Tri-County Career Center can teach you the kind of skills that could one day help you save someone's life.
On July 15, TCCC, located at 15676 OH-691, Nelsonville, will be holding a two-part Basic Life Support and Adult First Aid class from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The cost of the entire class is $73.50. However, anyone only interested in taking the Basic Life Support class from 8 a.m. until noon will only have to pay $59.60.
The instructor will be Morgan Tritiop who is an instructor in TCCC's Medical Assisting program.
According to www.redcross.org, the term, "basic life support skills" refers to the types of assistance that first-responders, healthcare providers and public safety professionals provide in emergency situations.
These procedures are generally used to assist people who are experiencing cardiac arrest, have an obstructed airway or are having respiratory distress.
In conjunction, "adult first aid" can involve anything from treating emergency-related burns, scrapes and cuts to assisting someone who has suffered a minor head, neck or back injury till professional help can arrive.
According to TCCC's Director of Adult Education, Ryan Rieder, "While Tri-County has held life support and first aid classes in the past, this is the first time they're being combined into one program."
He specified that, "This program would be something anyone working in the day care industry, or any branch of health care, could use to transition in their career."
For over 50 years, TrI-County Career Center has been a local leader in providing Southeastern Ohio high school students and displaced adults with the specialized skills and training they need to successfully compete in today’s job market.
For more information on Tri-County Career Center's Basic Life Support and Adult First Aid class call 740-753-5464.
