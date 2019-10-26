Atomic Credit Union announces its October Volunteer of the Month is Joseph Edwards of the Tri-County Career Center. Joseph is both a volunteer student-run employee and a member of his student-run credit union!
“Joseph is a very intelligent student that we are excited to have working for us this year as our data entry specialist. He is very helpful to our student members and a good representative of Atomic Credit Union. Joseph always brings a good attitude to work and has done an outstanding job so far this year,” stated Andy Eisnaugle, director of financial education.
When asked what he thought some of the benefits of the program were, Principal Tom McGreevy stated, “There are so many benefits of having the SRCU (student-run credit union) at Tri County Career Center. Students are able to learn life skills without leaving campus. Our students are given the opportunity to deposit and withdraw funds and get to learn about checks and balances. Not only does this provide opportunities for all of our students, it also provides business experience for the students that will be running the student-run credit union.”
To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education Andy Eisnaugle, at 800-652-2328 extension 1265.
