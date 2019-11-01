NELSONVILLE — Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville will host Apprenticeship Day on Thursday, Nov. 7. Attendees can discover apprenticeship opportunities and talk to experts in the fields of pipefitters, plumbers, electricians, carpentry, millwrights and more. Students are welcome from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The public is invited from 1-5 p.m.
This program is a partnership with Area 14 Workforce Development Board, Tri-County Career Center, OhioMeansJobs — Athens County, and Project Rise.
For information, call 740-753-3511 or 740-797-1405.
