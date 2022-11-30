If you look hard enough, you can find Trimble Block almost anywhere in Athens County.
Back in the early twentieth century, the clay industry in Southeast Ohio was a big deal. Many people were employed working at the brick kilns or mining clay. The Trimble Brick Manufacturing Company in Trimble, Ohio was one of the biggest brick makers around.
At their peak, the company produced more than 6 million clay and shale bricks a year. These bricks were known for their high quality and were sought after in many parts of the U.S. By far, the biggest order the company ever received was in 1909 to Indianapolis, Indiana. They wanted 3,500,000 for their Indianapolis Speedway.
The racetrack people had heard good things about the superior bricks from Athens County, Ohio. They were interested in this huge purchase, but first they wanted to test out the durability of bricks. They ordered a small amount of bricks. A small track was made and the bricks were put through as much punishment as possible.
The Trimble Bricks passed the test with flying colors. The order was made and the world famous Indianapolis Speedway was paved with Trimble Block. Roy Andrews was the supervisor in Trimble of the productions of bricks that were sent to the speedway.
In the photo, he inspects the bricks on the speedway with Indianapolis Speedway president Wilber Shaw (right) in 1952. This was Roy’s first trip to the speedway. Roy took a close look at the bricks and notes: “They look just like they did when I saw them last.” If anyone has any memories or comments about Trimble Block, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.