Trimble High School held the annual Classroom Awards Assembly on Tuesday, May 18. The following students received awards:
Mr. Curtis
- OHSAA State Award – Bruce and Carl Fouts
- WSAZ TV Best of the Class – Jayanna Smith
- Valedictorian – Jayanna Smith
- Salutatorian – Riley Wright
- Student of the Year – Riley Wright
- American Legion Certificate of Appreciation Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution – Trimble High School, Mark Patton, Jazlyn Lord, Danuel Persinger, Kennedy Kittle, Faith Handley, Jayanna Smith, Gabrielle Monroe, Brandis Bickley, Katelynn Coey, Billy McClelland
- Sportsmanship Award – Blake Guffey.
Music-Mrs. Rose
- Outstanding Musician – Jalynn Eberts, Sophia Schwarzenberg, Livia Smith, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder, Katelynn Sutton, Connor Lenigar
- Most Improved – Krista Stone, Donald Gohring, Patrick S. Gilmore-Connor Lenigar
- Musician of the Year – Jalynn Eberts
Mr. Miller
- Most Musical – Ethan Skinner
- Most Diverse Taste in Music – James Maffin
- Most Adaptable – Jayanna Smith
- …but why? – Eric Arnold.
Mrs. Bolyard
- Trio Rock Stars – Alison McCoy, Jayne Six, Jayanna Smith, Riley Wright, Danuel Persinger, Pearl Snyder, Olivia Snyder, Madaline Yuska.
Ms. Carsey
- Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference Attendee (HOBY) – Cassidy Cossu
- Regional Scholars – Riley Campbell, Blake Guffey, Sophia Ives, Laikyn Imler, Jayne Six.
- Honors Diploma Candidates – Emily Beha, Caleb Funk, Connor Huston, Connor Lenigar, Lane Merrill, Danuel Persinger, Tyanna Reed, Jayanna Smith, Cheyenne Williams, Riley Wright.
Art-Mrs. Richards
- Photography – Kyleigh Toner, Riley Wright, Nevada Paskins, Connor Lenigar, Aidan Bunt, Tawnie Rutter
- Sculpture – Ashlynn Hardy, Ellie Kovach, Emma Orsborne, Jayne Six, Adelynn Stevens.
- Drawing – Pearl Snyder, Emily Calentine
- Studio Foundations I – Livia Smith, Grace Adkins, Madaline Yuska, Cassidy Downs, Levi Weber, Madison McWilliams, Kennedy Kittle, Cole Wright, Brandis Bickley, Emma Bycofski, Alabama Martin, Aliyah Portier, Jacob Spears, Austin Smith
- Open Studio – Jayanna Smith, Riley Campbell, Adelynn Stevens, Ashlynn Hardy, Briana Orsborne, Ellie Kovach, Emma Orsborne
- Studio Foundations II – Jacob Spears, Aidan Bunt, Cole Wright, Kyleigh Toner, Gabrielle Monroe, Madaline Yuska, Cassidy Cossu, Livia Smith, Kennedy Kittle, Madison McWilliams, Levi Weber, Jacie Orsborne.
- Painting – Emily Beha, Emily Calentine, Pearl Snyder, Brianne Fraunfelter, Todd Fouts, Brittany Pryor
- Mrs. Nagucki – Brittany Pryor, Savannah Fellers, Matthew Reed, Ryan Glass.
Mrs. Wasserman
- Best Dressed – Skyla Moody
- Most Musical – Jeffrey Hammon
- Most Artistic – Aidan Bunt
- Hardest Worker – Alexis Maffin
- Most Improved – Mark Maffin
- Right Mental Attitude – Cameron McClellan
- Best Attitude – Jadyn Watkins
- Most Enthusiastic – Colton Preece
English/Language Arts-Miss Davis
- 9th Grade, Mocking Jay Award – Silas Allen, Jacob Spears
- 11th Grade, Down with Big Brother Award – Tequila Stiers,
- 12th Grade, Phoenix Award – Elijah Ailiff
- CCP, One Book, One Pen – Alison McCoy
- Capstone — Sunny Side Up – Cameron McClellan
- Wildest Storyteller – Elijah Ailiff
- Going Places – Gabrielle Monroe
- Jade Plant Persistence – Alexis Maffin
- Ghosting – Jeffrey Hammon
Mrs. Craig
- The Odysseus Award – Grace Adkins
- The Odyssey Award – Mason Coey
- The Green Knight Award – Seth Hysell, Tyler Jordan
- The Wise Fool Award – Bryce Gowen
- The Atticus Finch Award – Bryce Gowen
- The I Excel at IXL Award – Pearl Snyder
- The Short-Answer Superstar Award – Cassidy Cossu
- Outstanding Performance in ELA 10 – Pearl Snyder, Jacie Orsborne, Tyler Jordan, Brianne Fraunfelter, Cassidy Cossu, Olivia Snyder, Blake Brown.
- Intro to Game Design-Code Stars – Austin Smith, Donald Gohring, Jacob Richards, Tabby Ward, Tommy Bennett, Noah Varner.
Math-Ms. Sams
- IXL Excellence – Kayden Kempton, Connor Tomlin, Zoie Kennedy, Aaliyah Harvey, Austin Smith.
Desmos Art Project
- 1st place – Eric Arnold
- 2nd place – Chase Wooten, Nevada Paskins, Austin Smith
- 3rd place – Ethan Skinner, Emma Smith, Braeden Evener.
Mr. Salyers
- Pre-Calc-Sandwich – Riley Campbell
- Church Mouse – Jalynn Eberts
- I Hate Math – Autumn Frank
- Glasses – Blake Guffey, Bunny-Ashlynn Hardy
- Where’s My Stuff – Laikyn Imler
- Tik Tok – Sophia Ives
- Fine Work – Tabor Lackey
- Talks with Hands – Alison McCoy
- Show Me the Money – Jacob McCoy
- Tik Tok – Briana Orsborne
- Snacks – Emma Orsborne, Patrick Star-Sophia Schwarzenberg
- How’s the Weather Up There – Jayne Six
- Busiest Beaver – Livia Smith
- Can I Leave – Cheyenne Williams
- Double Double – Austin Wisor
- Beard – Connor Wooten
- Whitest Sneakers – Madaline Yuska
- Math for the World-Todd Fouts Award – Todd Fouts, Clutch-Austyn Barrett, Y’All-Gabrielle Monroe, Hurricane-Elijah Ailiff, Big Foot-Jeffrey Hammon, I.T.-Aidan Bunt.
Industrial Technology-Mr. Cuckler
- Construction-1st Semester – Montrayel Christy, Jacob McCoy, Brandon Turley, Tyler Jordan, Todd Fouts, Chase Wooten
- Woodworking-1st Semester – Clarence Leedy, Emma Smith, Ryan Glass, Travis Riley, Evan Simons, Skyla Moody, Max Frank, Gabriel Freeborn, Kayden Kempton, James Maffin, Hunter Smith, Cayden Ward, Cameron McClellan, David Hall, David Klingenberg, Colin Dean
- Small Engines-2nd Semester – David Klingenberg, Ben Berry
- Energy & Power – Kayden Kempton, David Hall, Hunter Smith, Cayden Ward, Max Frank, Gavin Dillon, James Maffin, Emma Smith, Travis Riley.
- Manufacturing – Ashlynn Hardy, Zach North, Noah Varner, Travis Carr.
Health/PE-Mr. Campbell
- Outstanding Effort in Health – Tucker Dixon, Levi Weber, Damion Wolford, Katelynn Coey, Cassidy Cossu, Kaylee Toner, Josie Arnold, Michael Clark, Austin Smith, Blake Brown
- Outstanding Effort in Physical Education – Austin Smith, Jacob Spears, Braylin Shutts, Chasten Phillips, Conner Wooten, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder, Katelyn Sutton, Cole Wright, Emily Young, Todd Fouts, Josie Arnold, Michael Clark, Jacie Orsborne, Kimberly Stiers, Laikyn Imler, Tabor Lackey, Jayne Six, Ella Custer, Alabama Martin, Will Sharp, Brayden Brown, Tawnie Rutter, Riley Wright, Will Bendervich, Tucker Dixon, Damion Wolford, Katelynn Coey, Jalynn Eberts, Alison McCoy, Kaylee Toner, Matthew Reed, Jacob McCoy, Ryan Glass.
Science Department-Mr. Gifford
- Biology-The Ozone Award – Ella Custer, Tawnie Rutter, Kyleigh Toner
- Mitochondria Award – Blake Brown, Brayden Brown
- Mitochondria – Jacie Orsborne, Cassidy Cossu, Kaylee Toner, Brianne Fraunfelter
- DNA Award – Noah Varner, Zach North, Jason Cossu, Gage Schoonover
- Noble Gas Award – Pearl Snyder, Olivia Snyder
- Kahoot Master – Tyler Jordan, Alec Nichols, Bryce Gowen
- If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again – Josh Spaulding
- Cold Case Award – Adelynn Stevens, Kiley Moody, Kylee Dixon, Montrayel Christy, Brandis Bickley, Ella Custer
- Curiosity Award – Seth Hysell
- Magnus Carlsson Award – Mason Coey
- Naturalist Award – Brandon Turley
Social Studies-Mr. Bruce
- Current Events – Emily Smith, Willow Taylor
- Government – Riley Campbell, Jayne Six, Jalynn Eberts, Madeline Yuska, Briana Orsborne
- Geography – Krista Stone
- Law – Olivia Snyder
- Sociology/Psychology – Autumn Frank
Mrs. Weekley
- Perfect Attendance for School Year 2020-2021 – Brandis Bickley, Emma Bycofski,Caitlyn Byers, Blake Guffey, Chasten Phillips, Matthew Reed, Katie Buchanan, Julia Jordan, Alison McCoy, Jayanna Smith
- Perfect Attendance 6th Grade through 11th – Alison McCoy
- Perfect Attendance 8th Grade through 12th – Caitlyn Byers.
Perfect Attendance for 8 year – Jayanna Smith
Mr. Curtis
- National Technical Honor Society – Megan Adkins, Caitlyn Byers
- OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Hunter Everett, Cheyenne Williams
- NFHS Award of Excellence – Todd Fouts, Emma Beha
- OHSAA Courageous Student Award – James Russell
- OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award – Danuel Persinger, Riley Wright.
