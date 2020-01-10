Students earning all A’s for the 2nd grading period at Trimble High School include: Grade 9 — Cassidy Cossu, Tyler Jordan, Pearl Snyder; Grade 10 — Silas Andrews, Cody Braglin, Riley Campbell, Sophia Ives, Alison McCoy, Jacob McCoy, Jayne Six; Grade 11 — Connor Lenigar, Jayanna Smith, Riley Wright; Grade 12 — Dillon Banik, Ian Joyce, Kyle Kennedy, Cameron Kittle, Kendrick Moody, Brooke Moore, Madyson Murphy, Jacob Shust, Aundrea Waldeck, Conner Wright.
Students earning A’s and B’s for the 2nd grading period include: Grade 9 — Blake Brown, Brayden Brown, Emily Calentine, Brianne Fraunfelter, Zachary North, Jacie Orsborne, Serina Prater, Oivia Snyder, Andrea Spencer, Kaylee Toner, Kyleigh Toner, Noah Varner, Chase Wooten; Grade 10 — Jalynn Eberts, Alexa Fouts, Blake Guffey, Ashlynn Hardy, Laikyn Imler, Zoie Kennedy, Ellie Kovach, Lindsey Lowery, Emma Orsborne, McKayla Spears, Ericka Warren, Joshua Wooten, Madaline Yuska; Grade 11 — Caleb Funk, Connor Huston; Grade 12 — Caleb Bryant, Cameron Lowery, Austin Maffin, Karly McLaughlin, Zayne Moore, Jack Nagucki, Kelsey Nelson, Tori North, Peyton Spencer, Brayden Weber, Landon Wisor.
