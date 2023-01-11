Students earning All A’s for the 2nd marking period at Trimble High School include: Grade 9-Cole Bolyard, Caleb Cahoe, Kimberly Christa, Benjamin Warren, Lauren Weaver. Grade 10-Gavin Dickenson, Charlie Shafer, Jacie Vore. Grade 11-Brandis Bickley, Brandon Burdette, Emma Bycofski, Michael Clark, Brock Hartley, Kennedy Kittle, Krista Stone, Cole Wright. Grade 12-William Bendervich, Brayden Brown, Cassidy Cossu, Trinity Meade, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder, Kyleigh Toner.
Students earning A’s and B’s for the 2nd marking period are as follows: Grade 9-Gabriella Chiplinski, Brendan Coffman, Gavin Curtis, McKenzie Eing, Azriel Fogel, Rilynn Fouts, Robert Joy, Trent Lawrentz, Connor Moore, Luke Orsborne, Jackson Riley, Paul Sharp, Trey Talbott, Corey Wooten. Grade 10-Mason Coffman, Casey Davis, Chelsea Erwin, Kierra Foughty, Carl Frank, Chayse Henry, Tyler Hill, Russell Kasler, Lilli McBride, Chase Patton, Addison Post, Eli Riley, Keagan Rose, Macy Vore, Abby Weber. Grade 11-Tommy Bennett, Beau Burba, Aryanna Burnside, Katelynn Coey, Jacob Fout, Faith Handley, Chase Jones, James Maffin, Richard McLaughlin, Lexis Nott, Aliyah Portier, Levi Weber. Grade 12-Camren Adkins, Alexia Burnside, Cassidy Downs, Tyler Jordan, Zachary North, Chloe Nott, Bailey Talbott, Kaleigh Townley, Chase Wooten.
