Students earning All A’s for the 2nd marking period at Trimble High School include: Grade 9-Cole Bolyard, Caleb Cahoe, Kimberly Christa, Benjamin Warren, Lauren Weaver. Grade 10-Gavin Dickenson, Charlie Shafer, Jacie Vore. Grade 11-Brandis Bickley, Brandon Burdette, Emma Bycofski, Michael Clark, Brock Hartley, Kennedy Kittle, Krista Stone, Cole Wright. Grade 12-William Bendervich, Brayden Brown, Cassidy Cossu, Trinity Meade, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder, Kyleigh Toner.


