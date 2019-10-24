The following Trimble High School students earned all As for the first grading period: Grade 9 — Cassidy Cossu, Tyler Jordan, Pearl Snyder; Grade 10 — Cody Braglin, Riley Campbell, Laikyn Imler, Sophia Ives, Ellie Kovach, Alison McCoy, Jacob McCoy, Jayne Six, Joshua Wooten, Madaline Yuska; Grade 11 — Connor Lenigar, Jayanna Smith, Riley Wright; Grade 12— Dillon Banik, Ian Joyce, Kyle Kennedy, Cameron Kittle, Kendrick Moody, Brooke Moore, Madyson Murphy, Aundrea Waldeck.

The following students earned As and Bs during the first grading period: Grade 9 — Blake Brown, Brayden Brown, Emily Calentine, Jason Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Jasmine LaFallett, Chloe Nott, Jacie Orsborne, Serina Prater, Kaylee Toner, Kyleigh Toner, Kaleigh Townley, Noah Varner, Tabitha Ward; Grade 10 — Silas Andrews, Jalynn Eberts, Alexa Fouts, William Freeborn, Blake Guffey, Zoie Kennedy, Lindsey Lowery, Emma Orsborne, Livia Smith, Adelynn Stevens, Ericka Warren; Grade 11 — Caleb Funk, Lane Merrill, Tyanna Reed; Grade 12 — Caleb Bryant, Cameron Lowery, Karly McLaughlin, Zayne Moore, Victoria North, Jacob Shust, Brayden Weber, Landon Wisor, Conner Wright.

