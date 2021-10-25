Students earning all A’s for the first grading period at Trimble High School include:
- Grade nine — Chase Patton, Adam Riley, Keagan Rose and Devin Smith.
- Grade 10 — Brandis Bickley, Brock Hartley, Kennedy Kittle, Jazlyn Lord, Alabama Martin, Lexis Nott, Jacob Spears and Willow Taylor
- Grade 11 — Lydia Beha, Emily Calentine, Cassidy Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Tyler Jordan, Olivia Snyder and Pearl Snyder
- Grade 12 — Riley Campbell, Jalynn Eberts, Blake Guffey, Laikyn Imler, Sophia Ives, Briana Orsborne, Emma Orsborne, Livia Smith, Joshua Wooten, Emily Young and Madaline Yuska
Students earning all A’s and B’s for the first grading period at Trimble High School include:
- Grade nine — Mikayla Dane, Casey Davis, Nathanial Deem, Gavin Dickenson, Emily Godwin, David Harvey, Chayse Henry, Russell Kasler, Presley Nelson, Jaylee Orsborne, Addison Post, Joelle Richards, Eli Riley and Charlotte Shafer
- Grade 10 — Josie Arnold, Brandon Burdette, Aryanna Burnside, Emma Bycofski, Cierra Gowen, Landon Hardy, Abigail Hashman, Kayden Kempton, Richard McLaughlin, Madison McWilliams, Chasten Phillips, Aliyah Portier, William Sharp, Ethan Skinner, Austin Smith, Emma Smith, Krista Stone, Levi Weber and Cole Wright
- Grade 11 — Cassidy Downs, Alec Nichols, Jacie Orsborne, Bailey Talbott, Kyleigh Toner and Kaleigh Townley
- Grade 12 — Alexa Fouts, Ashlynn Hardy, Zoie Kennedy, Kirsten Knott, Ellie Kovach, Jacob McCoy, Sophia Schwarzenberg, Adelynn Stevens, Brandon Turley and Ericka Warren
