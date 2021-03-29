Students earning All A’s at Trimble High School for the 3rd grading period are as follows:
Grade 9 Kennedy Kittle and Lexis Nott
Grade 10 Lydia Beha, Emily Calentine, Cassidy Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Tyler Jordan, Jacie Orsborne, Olivia Snyder, and Pearl Snyder
Grade 11 Riley Campbell, Jalynn Eberts, Alexa Fouts, Blake Guffey, Ashlynn Hardy, Laikyn Imler, Sophia Ives, Zoie Kennedy, Ellie Kovach, Alison McCoy, Briana Orsborne, Jayne Six, Livia Smith, Joshua Wooten, Madaline Yuska
Grade 12 Emily Beha, Sabrina Brooks, Caleb Funk, Evan Holdcroft-Scott, Connor Lenigar, Alexis Maffin, Ashton Maffin, Danuel Persinger, Jayanna Smith, and Riley Wright
Students earning A’s and B’s for the 3rd grading period include:
Grade 9 Eric Arnold, Josie Arnold, Tommy Bennett, Brandis Bickley, Brandon Burdette, Emma Bycofski, Michael Clark, Katelynn Coey, Cierra Gowen, Faith Handley, Brock Hartley, Kayden Kempton, Alabama Martin, Aliyah Portier, Jacob Richards, Austin Smith, Levi Weber, and Cole Wright
Grade 10 Blake Brown, Brayden Brown, Cassidy Downs, Jasmine LaFallett, Alec Nichols, Zachary North, Tawnie Rutter, Kaylee Toner, Noah Varner, and Chase Wooten
Grade 11 Montrayel Christy, Jacob McCoy, Kiley Moody, Emma Orsborne, Adelynn Stevens, Brandon Turley, Ericka Warren, and Emily Young
Grade 12 Cheyenne Williams
