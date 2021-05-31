Students on the All A Honor Roll for the 4th 9 weeks at Trimble High School include:
- Grade 9 – Josie Arnold, Brandis Bickley, Emma Bycofski, Kennedy Kittle, Alabama Martin, Lexis Nott.
- Grade 10
–
- Lydia Beha, Emily Calentine, Cassidy Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Tyler Jordan, Jacie Orsborne, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder.
- Grade 11 – Riley Campbell, Jalynn Eberts, Blake Guffey, Laikyn Imler, Sophia Ives, Zoie Kennedy, Ellie Kovach, Alison McCoy, Briana Orsborne, Emma Orsborne, Jayne Six, Joshua Wooten, Madaline Yuska.
- Grade 12 –
- Emily Beha, Sabrina Brooks, Caleb Funk, Connor Lenigar, Jayanna Smith, Riley Wright.
Students earning A’s and B’s for the 4th 9 weeks include:
- Grade 9 – Tommy Bennett, Brandon Burdette, Katelynn Coey, Brock Hartley, Kayden Kempton, Madison McWilliams, Aliyah Portier, Austin Smith, Willow Taylor, Cole Wright.
- Grade 10 – Camren Adkins, Brayden Brown, Cassidy Downs, Alec Nichols, Gage Schoonover, Kyleigh Toner, Chase Wooten.
- Grade 11 – Tucker Dixon, Alexa Fouts, Ashlynn Hardy, Tabor Lackey, Jacob McCoy, Kiley Moody, Skyla Moody, Adelynn Stevens, Brandon Turley.
- Grade 12 – Evan Holdcroft-Scott, Gabrielle Monroe, Danuel Persinger, Autumn Shear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.