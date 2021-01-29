Congratulations to the following students for earning all A’s for the 2nd nine weeks at Trimble High School:

Grade 9 –

  • Brandis Bickley, Kennedy Kittle.

Grade 10 –

  • Lydia Beha, Emily Calentine, Cassidy Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Jacie Orsborne, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder.

Grade 11 –

  • Riley Campbell, Jalynn Eberts, Sophia Ives, Alison McCoy, Jacob McCoy, Briana Orsborne, Emma Orsborne, Jayne Six, Joshua Wooten, Madaline Yuska.

Grade 12 –

  • Emily Beha, Jordan Johnston, Connor Lenigar, Jayanna Smith, Riley Wright.

The following students earned A’s and B’s for the 2nd nine weeks:

Grade 9 –

  • Josie Arnold, Emma Bycofski, Katelynn Coey, Landon Hardy, Brock Hartley, Kayden Kempton, Alabama Martin, Madison McWilliams, Garrett Wright.

Grade 10 –

  • Blake Brown, Tyler Jordan, Kyleigh Toner.

Grade 11 –

  • Alexa Fouts, Blake Guffey, Ashlynn Hardy, Laikyn Imler, Ellie Kovach, Tabor Lackey, Kiley Moody, Skyla Moody, Livia Smith, Adelynn Stevens, Brandon Turley.

Grade 12 – Autumn Frank, Caleb Funk, Connor Huston, Gabrielle Monroe, Danuel Persinger, Tyanna Reed, Cheyenne Williams.


