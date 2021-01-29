Congratulations to the following students for earning all A’s for the 2nd nine weeks at Trimble High School:
Grade 9 –
- Brandis Bickley, Kennedy Kittle.
Grade 10 –
- Lydia Beha, Emily Calentine, Cassidy Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Jacie Orsborne, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder.
Grade 11 –
- Riley Campbell, Jalynn Eberts, Sophia Ives, Alison McCoy, Jacob McCoy, Briana Orsborne, Emma Orsborne, Jayne Six, Joshua Wooten, Madaline Yuska.
Grade 12 –
- Emily Beha, Jordan Johnston, Connor Lenigar, Jayanna Smith, Riley Wright.
The following students earned A’s and B’s for the 2nd nine weeks:
Grade 9 –
- Josie Arnold, Emma Bycofski, Katelynn Coey, Landon Hardy, Brock Hartley, Kayden Kempton, Alabama Martin, Madison McWilliams, Garrett Wright.
Grade 10 –
- Blake Brown, Tyler Jordan, Kyleigh Toner.
Grade 11 –
- Alexa Fouts, Blake Guffey, Ashlynn Hardy, Laikyn Imler, Ellie Kovach, Tabor Lackey, Kiley Moody, Skyla Moody, Livia Smith, Adelynn Stevens, Brandon Turley.
Grade 12 – Autumn Frank, Caleb Funk, Connor Huston, Gabrielle Monroe, Danuel Persinger, Tyanna Reed, Cheyenne Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.