Congratulations to the following students for earning all A’s at Trimble High School for the first nine weeks:
- Grade 9 – Emma Bycofski, Kennedy Kittle.
- Grade 10 – Cassidy Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Tyler Jordan, Jacie Orsborne, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder.
- Grade 11– Riley Campbell, Jalynn Eberts, Alexa Fouts, Blake Guffey, Laikyn Imler, Sophia Ives, Alison McCoy, Jayne Six, Livia Smith, Joshua Wooten, Madaline Yuska.
- Grade 12 – Connor Lenigar, Jayanna Smith, Riley Wright.
The following students earned A’s and B’s for the first nine weeks:
- Grade 9 – Brandis Bickley, Brandon Burdette, Landon Hardy, Brock Hartley, Kayden Kempton, Madison McWilliams, Lexis Nott, Chasten Phillips, Aliyah Portier, Steven Weber, Garrett Wright.
- Grade 10 – Camren Adkins, Blake Brown, Emily Calentine, Ella Custer, Jasmine LaFallett, Chloe Nott, Jordan Schoonover, Kaylee Toner, Kyleigh Toner, Noah Varner.
- Grade 11 – Ashlynn Hardy, Ellie Kovach, Jacob McCoy, Kiley Moody, Briana Orsborne, Emma Orsborne, Adelynn Stevens, Brandon Turley, Ericka Warren, Emily Young.
- Grade 12 – Todd Fouts, Gabrielle Monroe, Danuel Persinger, Tyanna Reed, Cheyenne Williams. Congratulations!
