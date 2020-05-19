Seniors at Trimble High School receiving scholarships are as follows:
- 1st National Bank ($500) Kyle Kennedy
- Alderson Broaddus ($23,470) Sawyer Koons
- American Legion Glouster Post 414 ($500) Jack Nagucki, Jacob Shust;
- American Red Cross ($500) Conner Wright
- Amy Irwin Memorial ($500) Cameron Kittle
- Ashland University Award Director Level ($9,000) Caleb Bryant
- Ashland University Music Participation Award ($600) Caleb Bryant
- Athens Rotary ($1,000) Dillon Banik
- Brunton Family ($500) Kelsey Nelson
- Carl Fouts Memorial ($500) Karly McLaughlin
- Charles "Doc" Patton Memorial ($250) Tori North, Aundrea Waldeck Jack Nagucki, Merrilea Peyton Spencer
- Charles "Doc" Patton Memorial ($500) Garrison Bush
- Charles "Doc" Patton Memorial ($1,000) Cameron Kittle, Ian Joyce
- Chix 4 A Cure ($1,000) Merrilea Peyton Spencer
- Chris Downs Memorial ($500) Ian Joyce, Madyson Murphy
- Class of 1951, sponsored by Mary Katherine Anderson Petsche ($5,000) Cameron Kittle
- Class of 2010 ($250) Dillon Banik, Madyson Murphy
- Dave Davis Memorial ($500) Jack Nagucki
- Delong Senior Athlete of the Year ($750) Cameron Kittle, Conner Wright
- Dick & Norma Guinther Memorial ($700) Don Holbert
- Ed Leatherwood Memorial ($100) Kendrick Moody
- Ed Bolin ($500) Ian Joyce
- Glouster Class of 1962 ($500) Zach Guffey, Don Holbert
- Glouster Project ($1,000) Karly McLaughlin
- Greg Sikorski Memorial, sponsored by Jan and Tom Hodson ($1,000) Aundrea Waldeck
- Harry B. Crewson sponsored by OUCU ($3,000) Kelsey Nelson
- Hocking College District Scholars ($1,000) Aeden Bailes, Kyleigh Balch, Hunter Brooks, Jeremiah Brown, Christopher Coleman, Zachary Guffey, Allison Harden, Don Holbert, Zeen Misner, MyKayla Peterson, Garett Richards, Shawn Turley, Tanner Yuska, Daniel Wolf, Zayne Moore
- Holzer Clinic Science Award ($300) Dillon Banik
- Ida Mae Stoneburner sponsored by Glouster Project ($1,000) Brooke Moore
- Kent State Cheer Scholarship Karly McLaughlin
- Kent State Merit Scholarship Karly McLaughlin
- Laurie Walton Memorial ($500) Madyson Murphy, Jack Nagucki
- Linda Craddock Memorial sponsored by Taya Lackey ($500) Kendrick Moody
- Lori Strip and Michael Strip Memorial College Scholarship ($1,000) Kelsey Nelson
- Marietta College ($20,000) Conner Wright
- Martha Crewson sponsored by Athens/Meigs ESC ($500) Cameron Lowery
- Miami University of Ohio Access ($7,029) Kendrick Moody
- Miami University of Ohio Mike and Anne Armstrong AIMS ($10,000) Kendrick Moody
- Michael T. Jones Memorial ($500) Madyson Murphy, Jack Nagucki
- Northern Kentucky University Edge Award ($9,460) Madyson Murphy
- OU Colbert ($1,628) Cameron Lowery
- OU Distinction ($1,000) Dillon Banik, Brooke Moore, Kyle Kennedy
- OU Gateway ($2,000) Brooke Moore, Kyle Kennedy
- OU Pathway ($1,000) Dillon Banik, Garrison Bush
- OU Promise ($1,000) Dillon Banik, Brooke Moore, Kelsey Nelson, Kyle Kennedy
- OU Russ Vision ($2,000) Dillon Banik
- OU Success ($5,000) Dillon Banik
- OU Success ($2,000) Kelsey Nelson
- OU Together ($1,000) Dillon Banik, Brooke Moore
- OU Lawrence Gregory & Sarah Meredith Colbert ($2,200) Dillon Banik
- OU Patterson, Nickle ($1,000) Brooke Moore
- Pepsi Female Athlete of the Year ($600) Madyson Murphy,
- Pepsi Male Athlete of the Year ($600) Cameron Kittle
- Rocky Community Scholar ($500) Madyson Murphy
- SE Ohio Wrestling Official Association ($600) Ian Joyce
- Student Council ($200) Madyson Murphy
- Sunday Creek Classic Madyson Murphy and Sawyer Koons
- The Ohio State University Alumni ($500) Cameron Kittle
- Thomas Vitchner Memorial sponsored by TLTA ($300) Don Holbert
- Tom & Pauline Dew Memorial ($300) Tori North
- Tomcat Bridgebuilders ($500) Dillon Banik
- Trimble Class of 1997 ($500) Zayne Moore
- Trimble Local Teachers Association ($300) Brooke Moore
- William Caleb Campbell Integrity in Education ($500) Aundrea Waldeck.
The winner of the Billy McClelland award was Jack Nagucki. He will receive an engraved plaque.
Dillon Banik was chosen as Student of the Year. He will receive an engraved desk set and a check for $125.
