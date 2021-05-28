The Annual Senior Scholarship Awards Ceremony was held at Trimble High School on May 17.
The following scholarships were awarded: 1st National Bank ($500) – Caitlyn Byers; American Red Cross ($750) – Riley Wright; Amy Christine Irwin Memorial ($500) – Danuel Persinger; Athens Rotary Lawrence Worstell ($2,300) – Jayanna Smith; Brunton ($500) – Caleb Funk; Carl Fouts Jr. Memorial for Female Athlete ($300) – Riley Wright, Emily Beha; Charles T. Beshara ($200) – Caitlyn Byers; Charles "Doc" Patton Memorial ($1,000) –Emily Beha, Todd Fouts; Chix 4 A Cure ($1,000) – Riley Wright; Chris Downs Memorial ($500) – Danuel Persinger; Coach R. Ed Bolin ($500) – Todd Fouts; Craig Copeland Memorial ($300) – Connor Lenigar, Riley Wright; Dave Davis Memorial ($500) – Connor Lenigar; DeLong Senior Athlete of the Year ($250) – Danuel Persinger, Todd Fouts; Ed & Dorene Leatherwood Memorial ($100) – Luna Doster; Glouster Class of 1962 ($500) – Danuel Persinger, Cheyenne Williams; Glouster Project ($1,000)–Autumn Frank; Greg Sikorski Memorial ($1,000) – Connor Lenigar; Harry B. Crewson ($3,000) – Jayanna Smith; Hocking College District Scholars ($1,000) – Ashley McKee, Lane Merrill, Jeffrey Hammon, Elijah Ailiff; Holzer Clinic Science Award ($300) – Riley Wright; Ida Mae Stoneburner sponsored by Glouster Project ($1,000) – Caleb Funk; Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Eagles #1034 ($500) – Riley Wright, Todd Fouts, Cheyenne Williams, Caleb Funk, Danuel Persinger; Katie Petsche-JT Class of 1951 ($5,000) – Riley Wright; Laurie Walton Memorial ($1,000) – Emily Beha; Linda Craddock Memorial ($500) – Connor Lenigar; Lori Strip and Michael Strip Memorial College ($1,000) – Connor Lenigar; Martha Crewson ($500) – Caitlyn Byers; Michael T. Jones Memorial ($500) – Riley Wright; Ohio State University Land Grant Opportunity (26,000 Annually) – Connor Lenigar; Ohio University Admission Promise ($2,000) – Caleb Funk; Ohio University Bush Cutler Scholar ($20,000 Annually +$3000 Travel) – Jayanna Smith; Ohio University Clara Patterson/Anthony Nickel ($600) – Caleb Funk; Ohio University Excellence ($3,000) – Tyanna Reed, ($2,500) Connor Huston, ($3500) – Emily Beha, ($4,500) – Caleb Funk; Ohio University Forward ($500) – Autumn Frank, ($1,000) – Caleb Funk; Ohio University Promise ($2,000) – Autumn Frank, Connor Huston, Emily Beha, Tyanna Reed; Otterbein Opportunity ($6,963) – Todd Fouts; Otterbein University Alumni ($8,000) – Gabrielle Monroe; Otterbein University Housing ($2,000) – Gabrielle Monroe; Otterbein University Provost's ($11,000) –T odd Fouts; Ohio University Lawrence Gregory and Sara Meredith Colbert ($1,675) – Caleb Funk, ($2,200) Jayanna Smith; Roy Rogers ($1,000) – Gabrielle Monroe, Luna Doster, Todd Fouts, Tyanna Reed, Autumn Frank; Student Council ($200) – Riley Wright; Student of the Year ($125) – Riley Wright; Sunday Creek Classic ($200) – Jayanna Smith; Thomas Vitchner Memorial ($300) – Cheyenne Williams; Tom and Pauline Dew Memorial ($300) – Emily Beha; Tomcat Bridgebuilders ($500) – Danuel Persinger; Tri-County Adult Career Center (1/2 of Tuition) – Emily Beha; Trimble Alumni Football Players ($1,000) Todd Fouts; Trimble Class of 1997 ($500) Jayanna Smith; Trimble High School Class of 2002 ($500) – Riley Wright; Trimble Local Teachers Association ($300) – Connor Huston; University of Kentucky Bluegrass Spirit Award-Academic ($12,500 Annually) – Riley Wright; University of Rio Grande Athletic Scholarship for Cross Country and Track ($8.000) – Danuel Persinger; William Caleb Campbell Integrity in Education ($500) – Riley Wright.
