Trimble Honor Roll Jun 2, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trimble High School recently released its honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the school year.Students earning All A’s at Trimble High School for the fourth nine weeks include: Grade 9 — Adam Riley, Devin Smith. Grade 10 - Aryanna Burnside, Michael Clark, Brock Hartley, Kennedy Kittle, Alabama Martin, Lexis Nott, Aliyah Portier, Travis Riley, Jacob Spears, Levi Weber, Cole Wright. Grade 11 — Lydia Beha, Emily Calentine, Cassidy Cossu, Brianne Fraunfelter, Tyler Jordan, Jacie Orsborne, Olivia Snyder, Pearl Snyder. Grade 12 — Dylan Brooks, Riley Campbell, Jalynn Eberts, Blake Guffey, Laikyn Imler, Sophia Ives, Kirsten Knott, Ellie Kovach, Briana Orsborne, Emma Orsborne, Joshua Wooten, Emily Young, Madaline Yuska.Students earning A’s and B’s for the Fourth Nine Weeks include: Grade 9: Mikayla Dane, Casey Davis, Nathanial Deem, Gavin Dickenson, Emily Godwin, Chayse Henry, Tyler Hill, Russell Kasler, Jaylee Orsborne, Chase Patton, Addison Post Joelle Richards, Keagan Rose, Charlotte Shafer, Coltin Ward. Grade 10 — Tommy Bennett, Brandis Bickley, Emma Byfofski, Landon Hardy, Abigail Hashman, Kayden Kempton, Jazlyn Lord, Madison McWilliams, Elijah Merrill, Allison Pallo, Will Sharp. Grade 11 — Blake Brown, Brayden Brown, Cassidy Downs, Bailey Talbott, Kyleigh Toner, Chase Wooten. Grade 12 — Zoie Kennedy, Jacob McCoy, Jacob Osborne, Sophia Schwarzenberg. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Trimble High School Grade School Education Student Aryanna Burnside Joshua Wooten Adam Riley Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Trimble Local Schools induct four into Wall of Fame New Marshfield annual Memorial Day parade, service set for Monday New OUPD K-9 team member shares traits with another famous Bach Rosas-Clouse inks National Letter of Intent Burnout among problems plaguing EMS department Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.